Canada has issued a warning to foreign nationals who are working illegally in the country

In a statement, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) warned of serious repercussions for those working in the country without proper authorisation

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the government

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Canada has shown intent in its quest to deal with immigrants who are flouting the laws in the country.

This comes after the government issued a statement cautioning foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, working in the country without authorisation.

Canada issues a warning to foreign workers without authorisation in the country. Photo credit: ANDREJ IVANOV/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a post on the Facebook page of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued on April 22, the agency cautioned immigrants desirous of working in Canada to do so only with legal authorisation.

It disclosed that persons found flouting the country’s work laws would face legal consequences.

"Foreign workers in Canada, it is illegal to work in Canada without authorisation. You must ensure you are legally authorised to work here, or you may face serious consequences.

The Canadian government has, however, outlined what immigrants desirous of working in the country must know and adhere to.

First, it cautioned that immigrants must be aware of work permit rules and endeavour to comply with them.

Secondly, it noted that immigrants should apply to extend their work permits at least 30 days before they expire.

It also admonished individuals to be aware that there are avenues to apply for and seek changes to the conditions of their work permits if needed.

"Having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in Canada. Make sure you understand and meet the conditions listed on your work permit, apply to extend your work permit at least 30 days before it expires, and apply to change the conditions on your work permit when needed."

This comes as the UK Home Office announced its decision to go after migrants working illegally in the country.

UK tightens it immgration laws, announces plan to go after illegals working in the country. Photo credit: @SmilingSatuma/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is the Facebook post:

Reactions to the announcement by Canada

Netizens in the post's comment section have shared varied opinions on the Canadian government's disclosure.

Bri Guymac commented:

"What obligations do employers have to ensure that their employees are permitted to work in Canada?"

Selena Phillips opined:

"Serious consequences?? Oh right, so easy translation = going to do absolutely nothing, but God help you if you are a law-abiding, tax-paying citizen, I guess!!!!"

Vinh Q. Tran added:

"I have seen tons of illegal workers, and none of them even has a consequence, not even to mention 'serious'."

Salim Yasin stated:

"Please start investigating thousands of immigrants whose work permits have expired but still work for cash. In all GTA, people who are PR or citizens can’t find jobs."

UK party proposes ban for specific countries

In other developments, YEN.com.gh reported that Reform UK has announced its decision to penalise countries pushing for reparations for the slave trade.

This comes after it stated that it would impose visa bans on nationals of these countries in support of the move.

Source: YEN.com.gh