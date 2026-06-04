Hajia4Reall has been named on the US ICE's list of dangerous criminal aliens

The socialite was sentenced for her role in a multi-million dollar romance scam network

She was deported from the US after serving her jail term and paying restitution

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Ghanaian socialite and musician Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, has been named on a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) list identifying what authorities describe as the most dangerous criminal aliens in the country.

Hajia4Real features prominently on the US ICE's most dangerous criminal aliens for 2026. Photo source: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

The list, released by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), covers 355 West African immigrants either already deported or facing deportation, including 30 Ghanaians. Hajia4Real, already deported, appears among them for fraud committed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement," a DHS notice accompanying the list stated.

The statement on the US DHS website added that the publication of the list fulfils President Trump's mass deportation agenda.

"Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations — starting with the worst of the worst — including the illegal aliens you see here," the notice added.

US ICE publishes 30 'worst of the worst' Ghanaian criminals on their deportation list. Photo source: US DHS

Source: UGC

The development caps a years-long fraud saga that ended with her conviction and deportation to Ghana.

Hajia4Reall's fraud case and jail in US

It will be recalled that Hajia4Reall's legal troubles with US authorities date back to her arrest in the United Kingdom in November 2022, from where she was extradited to the United States in May 2023 over her alleged role in a romance scam operation.

She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to receive stolen money on February 21, 2024, and was sentenced on June 28, 2024, receiving one year and one day in prison, and was released on May 22, 2025.

Prosecutors established that she controlled bank accounts that received more than $2 million in fraudulently obtained funds.

Among the false pretences used to extract money from victims were payments to transport gold from overseas to the US, payments to resolve a fake FBI investigation, and payments to assist a fake US Army officer in receiving funds from Afghanistan.

She also agreed to forfeit and pay restitution totalling $2,164,758.41.

Hajia4Reall was identified by US prosecutors as a member of a notorious fraud network known as "The Enterprise", a Ghana-based cybercrime gang that defrauded victims of an estimated $50 million through romance scams, business email compromises, and COVID-19-related fraud schemes.

The Enterprise operated by sending victims emails, text messages, and social media messages that deceived them into believing they were in romantic relationships with fake identities assumed by members of the group. The scheme ran from at least 2013 through 2019, targeting individuals and businesses across the United States.

Hajia4Real rose to prominence as a Ghanaian Instagram influencer, amassing close to four million followers before her legal troubles unravelled her public image.

Hajia4Reall's fraud case and jail term lands her on the US ICE's 'worst of the worst' criminal aliens list. PHoto source: US DHS

Source: UGC

Hajia4Reall 'disgraced' as Joana Quaye fires her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall faced embarrassment after her name was dragged into the Richard Nii Armah Quaye and ex-wife, Joana Quaye's saga.

Joana Quaye's lawyers filed a motion on June 2, 2026, asking the court to restrict Hajia4Reall's access to her children with RNAQ, citing the socialite's fraud conviction

The filing claimed the children were spending excessive time with Hajia4Reall and submitted video evidence of the children engaging in questionable behaviour in her care.

Source: YEN.com.gh