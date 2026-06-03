Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene took to social media to announce the birth of his newborn son

The government appointee has received backlash from several Ghanaians online for reportedly allowing his wife to deliver abroad

Many of those who criticised his decision argued that it was not right for a government appointee to do such a thing

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has come under public criticism after his family welcomed a newborn baby boy.

Dr Frank Amoakohene shared the news of the new addition to his family on social media on June 2, 2026.

Ghanaians express their displeasure online after Dr Frank Amoakohene's wife gives birth abroad. Photo credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene

Source: Facebook

After he shared the development, some netizens congratulated him while others criticised him for allowing his wife to give birth outside Ghana.

It is not readily known which hospital Dr Amoakohene's wife delivered in, but the background of the pictures he showed proved that the Ashanti Regional Minister's spouse delivered abroad.

Some of those who commented on the Regional Minister's post admitted that even though they admired him, they did not think it was right for a government official to have his child delivered outside the country.

Others argued that Dr Frank Amoakohene, by this action, is only proving that there are lapses in the healthcare system in Ghana.

Netizens blast Dr Frank Amoakohene

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Dr Frank Amoakohene on social media. Read them below:

@MaameEsiGold said:

"I don’t think you should have exposed the fact that you went to have your child abroad. Why should others have children in Ghana, and you, as a minister of state, go outside to have your child there? I like and admire you, but you’re making a fool of those who put you in power. Make Ghana better so we will not need to go abroad and have kids."

Nana Ama Agyemang Asante wrote:

"I would like to point out that, much like some of the things that took place at Kumasi's funeral over the weekend, this too isn't normal. The fact that a government official thought it was appropriate to post pictures of his wife giving birth abroad while ordinary Ghanaian women give birth in filthy, under-resourced hospitals says a lot about us and our tolerance for the abuse of office."

@MonkNew_ said:

"Shame on you, ordinary citizens should deliver here while you fly your wife outside to deliver, that is admitting that the system is broken, do well to fix it, the hypocrisy is too much!"

@LaylaT23 wrote:

"We didn’t need to know, minister content creator. Now they are dragging you. 😂😂."

@DjoletoT said:

"You got a position, and suddenly your wife went to give birth abroad so that your child could get documents. I pity those party footsoldiers."

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, lists projects under construction and those completed in 2025. Photo credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Frank Amoakohene lists projects under construction

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, announced ongoing and upcoming road and drainage projects in the Ashanti Region.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, he indicated that as the year 2025 draws to a close, several projects have been completed, with many others currently under construction.

Source: YEN.com.gh