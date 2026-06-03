Richlove Oduro urged UCC lecturers to reconsider weekend quizzes impacting working students

Her appeal highlights the struggle of balancing academics and work commitments for many university students

Social media reactions reflect diverse opinions on scheduling academic activities during weekends

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Richlove Oduro, the Ghanaian student and photographer who recently became the subject of widespread social media discussions, has made a passionate appeal to the lecturers of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Richlove, who is currently studying Computer Science at UCC while building a photography career, recently returned to public discussions after comparisons emerged between her and Harvard graduate Francisca Lamini.

Richlove Oduro appeals to UCC lecturers to stop scheduling lectures and quizzes on weekends. Photo credit: Richlove Oduro & UCC

Source: Facebook

The level 100 UCC student pleaded with the lecturers to stop holding Saturday lectures and quizzes since it affects working students.

She indicated that lecturers scheduling school activities on weekends affects the working students since that is when they also use that time for their businesses.

"It's about the time and the day they select for quizzes. The majority of us in the school are working and schooling at the same time, so most of us use the weekend for work."

Richlove gave an example of how some clients book her months ahead of their events, and she may have to disappoint them because a lecturer has scheduled a quiz on that same day.

"So, for instance, if someone has booked me months ahead and paid an initial deposit to shoot a wedding. Then, the Thursday before the wedding, only to get informed that you have quizzes to write on the Saturday."

"So, I'd like to plead with the school on behalf of all the working students, if there is anything that can be done with the writing of quizzes and scheduling lectures on weekends, then making them doable within the work hours, I think we'd really love that," she added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Richlove Oduro's plea

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @khendrick on X. Read them below:

@coded_rafs said:

"No sensible lecturer will organise a quiz on a weekend. Are they mad or what? University is meant to be Monday to Friday; in Ghana, people are used to being timid and getting walked over for unnecessary reasons. She is right, no civilised educational institution will organise a quiz on a weekend."

@SkillionzDj wrote:

"She's raising a valid concern. Many students balance academics with work, businesses, and internships, relying on weekends and free days to earn an income. Scheduling quizzes or sudden lectures during these periods disrupts that balance. Unis should adopt more flexible scheduling."

@the_boy_amagi said:

"This girl she figa she still dey SHS or something…you wan make a whole university schedule ein exams on how you want it, the way you don’t want it on weekends somebody else want it on weekends, so sit down and focus. Na UCC she go get mind talk am not Premier university."

@Onipanua_ wrote:

"You people always want to beef this girl without taking time to understand the message she’s putting across. And most of the time, you’ll realise she’s making more sense. The GES standard school session is Monday to Friday, unless it's a weekend school. So why put quizzes on weekends?"

@i_am_owurakujnr said:

"Are weekends part of school days at the tertiary? No. She has a point."

@DanielWegure wrote:

"She’s making valid arguments, all over the world. Some university students are also workers, and scheduling of tests beyond normal class hours or days is never encouraged as part of international standards. Our university leadership keep learning and reinventing retrogressiveness."

Source: YEN.com.gh