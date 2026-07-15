Luxembourg's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published an official visa exemption list covering more than 50 countries worldwide

Only Mauritius and Seychelles from the African continent appear on Luxembourg's visa-free travel list for 2026

Citizens of all other African nations are required to obtain a visa before travelling to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

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Luxembourg has confirmed that only two African countries appear on its official visa exemption list for 2026.

This was made known according to a document published by the country's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defence, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade on its official website.

Luxembourg under Grand Duke Guillaume announces that only Mauritius and the Seychelles in Africa qualify for free visa entry. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Of the more than 50 nations whose citizens are permitted to enter Luxembourg without prior visa authorisation, just Mauritius and Seychelles represent the African continent.

African countries on Luxembourg's visa-free list

Passport holders from Mauritius and Seychelles are the only nationals from Africa who can travel to Luxembourg without securing a visa in advance.

Citizens of every other African nation are required to apply for a visa before entering the Grand Duchy.

The exemption conditions outlined in the ministry's document vary depending on both the traveller's country of origin and the length of their intended stay in Luxembourg.

Visa requirements for all other African travellers

Luxembourg is a member of the Schengen Area, meaning visa requirements for the country are broadly governed by Schengen rules.

Travellers from non-exempt African countries must apply for a Schengen visa, which typically permits stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period for tourism, business or family visits.

The publication of Luxembourg's updated visa exemption list follows a broader trend of countries formally confirming or revising their travel entry requirements.

Nations including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Germany, France and several other European states have each published updated visa policies in recent years, providing clearer guidance for travellers across the globe.

For the vast majority of African passport holders, a visa application remains a prerequisite for any visit to Luxembourg in 2026.

Costa Rica names 90+ visa-free entry countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Costa Rica had published the names of nationalities whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

The first group, announced by Costa Rican authorities, covers citizens from 62 countries who may enter Costa Rica without a visa and stay for up to 90 calendar days. Passports only need to be valid at the time of entry, with no additional validity period required.

The African nation on this list is South Africa, while other notable entries include countries from Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The second group of nationalities may also enter Costa Rica without a visa; however, their initial authorised stay is limited to 30 calendar days.

Source: YEN.com.gh