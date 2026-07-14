Seychelles Publishes Visa-Free Entry Rules for International Travellers

Seychelles authorities confirmed that citizens of all recognised countries can enter the island nation without a visa, with one exception

Eligible travellers receive a visitor's permit on arrival after presenting a valid passport, return ticket, confirmed accommodation and proof of sufficient funds

All travellers must complete Seychelles immigration procedures online through the official portal before departing for or from the country

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Seychelles has confirmed a visa-free entry policy that allows citizens of virtually every recognised country in the world to visit the Indian Ocean island nation without obtaining a visa before departure.

According to the country's immigration authorities, eligible travellers are issued a visitor's permit upon arrival rather than being required to secure a visa in advance.

Seychelles under President Patrick Herminie offers visa-free entry for citizens of most recognised countries Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The single exception to the policy applies to passport holders from Kosovo, which Seychelles does not recognise as a sovereign state.

Seychelles entry requirements explained

To qualify for the visitor's permit, travellers must present a valid passport or another travel document recognised by the Seychelles government. The passport must remain valid throughout the entire duration of the stay and until the traveller returns to their country of origin or residence.

In addition to a valid travel document, visitors are required to produce a confirmed return or onward ticket, provide evidence of booked accommodation, and demonstrate they hold sufficient funds to cover their stay.

Specifically, the government requires a minimum of USD 150, or its equivalent, per day for the length of the visit.

The permit is available to those travelling for tourism, business, or to visit family and friends. However, applicants must not be classified as prohibited immigrants and must not already hold a Seychelles residence permit.

Online immigration form for travel to Seychelles

Beyond satisfying the entry conditions at the border, all travellers entering or leaving Seychelles are required to complete the country's immigration procedures digitally before they travel.

The authorities have made it mandatory for visitors to submit the relevant immigration forms through the official Seychelles immigration portal ahead of arrival.

The policy positions Seychelles as one of the more accessible destinations globally, offering travellers from nearly every recognised country the option to plan a visit without the lead time typically associated with visa applications, provided they meet the stated entry conditions upon arrival.

SA names countries eligible for visa-free entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that South Africa has released its official visa exemption list for 2026.

This list confirms that citizens of 32 African countries are eligible to enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance.

The Department of Home Affairs published the document, which covers multiple passport categories, including diplomatic, official, service, ordinary, and special passports.

Permitted stays range from 30 to 90 days, depending on the traveller's nationality and passport type.

Source: YEN.com.gh