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Costa Rica Releases Full List of Over 90 Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Without a Visa
World

Costa Rica Releases Full List of Over 90 Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Without a Visa

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • Costa Rica's General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners published a directive listing nationalities eligible for visa-free entry into the country
  • The directive created two groups: one allowing up to 90 days of stay and another capped at 30 days, with South Africa included in the longer-stay group
  • All visa-free travellers must carry a machine-readable passport, proof of at least USD $100 per month of stay, and a return or onward ticket

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Costa Rica has released an official breakdown of which nationalities can enter the country without a visa.

The General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners has published a comprehensive directive that organises eligible travellers into two separate categories based on permitted length of stay.

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Costa Rica Releases Full List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Without a Visa
Source: Getty Images

Countries Costa Rica allows for 90 days visa-free

The first group, as announced by Costa Rican authorities, covers citizens from 62 countries who may enter Costa Rica without a visa and stay for up to 90 calendar days. Passports need only be valid at the time of entry, with no additional buffer required.

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African nations on this list include South Africa, while other notable entries span Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The full list includes:

  1. Andorra
  2. Argentina
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Bahamas
  6. Barbados
  7. Belgium
  8. Brazil
  9. Bulgaria
  10. Canada
  11. Chile
  12. Croatia
  13. Cyprus
  14. Czech Republic
  15. Denmark
  16. Estonia
  17. Finland
  18. France
  19. Germany
  20. Greece
  21. Hungary
  22. Iceland
  23. Ireland
  24. Israel
  25. Italy
  26. Japan
  27. Latvia
  28. Liechtenstein
  29. Lithuania
  30. Luxembourg
  31. Malta
  32. Mexico
  33. Monaco
  34. Montenegro
  35. Netherlands
  36. New Zealand
  37. Norway
  38. Panama
  39. Paraguay
  40. Peru
  41. Poland
  42. Portugal
  43. Puerto Rico
  44. Qatar
  45. Romania
  46. San Marino
  47. Serbia
  48. Singapore
  49. Slovakia
  50. Slovenia
  51. South Africa
  52. South Korea
  53. Spain
  54. Sweden
  55. Switzerland
  56. Trinidad and Tobago
  57. Ukraine
  58. United Arab Emirates
  59. United Kingdom
  60. United States
  61. Uruguay
  62. Vatican City

Citizens of overseas territories and dependencies belonging to Argentina, Australia, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States also qualify under this group, provided they travel on a passport issued by the parent sovereign state.

Read also

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Countries Costa Rica allows for 30 days visa-free

A second group of nationalities may also enter Costa Rica without a visa, but their initial authorised stay is limited to 30 calendar days, which can be extended to a maximum of 90 days in total. Travellers in this category must hold a passport valid for at least 90 calendar days from the date of arrival.

Countries in this group include:

  1. Antigua and Barbuda
  2. Belize
  3. Bolivia
  4. Brunei
  5. Dominica
  6. El Salvador
  7. Fiji
  8. Grenada
  9. Guatemala
  10. Guyana
  11. Honduras
  12. Kiribati
  13. Malaysia
  14. Maldives
  15. Marshall Islands
  16. Mauritius
  17. Micronesia
  18. Nauru
  19. Northern Mariana Islands
  20. Palau
  21. Philippines
  22. Russia
  23. Samoa
  24. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  25. Saint Lucia
  26. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  27. Sao Tome and Principe
  28. Seychelles
  29. Solomon Islands
  30. Suriname
  31. Taiwan
  32. Tonga
  33. Turkey
  34. Tuvalu
  35. Vanuatu

Read also

Bahamas lists 19 African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Regardless of which group a traveller falls under, all visitors must present a valid machine-readable passport, demonstrate financial solvency of at least USD $100 per month of intended stay, and show a confirmed onward or return ticket out of Costa Rica before being granted entry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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