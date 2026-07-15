Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs published a list of 57 countries eligible for 90-day visa-free entry on June 24, 2026

Eswatini is the only African country whose citizens can enter Taiwan without a visa for up to 90 days

Eswatini's unique diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, rather than the People's Republic of China, appears to underpin its inclusion

Taiwan has confirmed that Eswatini is the sole African nation whose citizens qualify for its 90-day visa-free entry programme.

This follows the publication of an official list by the Bureau of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs confirms Eswatini as the only African country eligible for 90-day visa-free entry, amidst its diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The list, released on 24 June 2026, covers 57 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Africa, with Eswatini standing as the only African state to feature.

Why Eswatini made the list

The small, landlocked Southern African kingdom holds one of the few remaining formal diplomatic relationships with Taiwan.

While most nations worldwide recognise the People's Republic of China, Eswatini continues to maintain official ties with the Republic of China (Taiwan), a position that appears to directly underpin its inclusion in the visa-free programme.

Under the policy, Swati passport holders may travel to Taiwan for tourism, business or transit purposes without obtaining a visa in advance, as long as their stay does not exceed 90 days.

Citizens of all other African countries must apply for a visa before travelling to Taiwan, regardless of the purpose or length of their visit.

Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, adopted its current name in 2018.

Taiwan's visa-free policy in context

The Bureau of Consular Affairs administers the visa-free entry policy as part of Taiwan's broader efforts to facilitate travel for nationals of countries with which it maintains either formal diplomatic or strong unofficial relations.

With 57 countries on the list and only one from the African continent, the programme reflects the limited number of African states that recognise Taiwan diplomatically.

African nations that recognise the People's Republic of China are not included, leaving the vast majority of African passport holders subject to standard visa requirements when visiting Taiwan.

Denmark names African countries eligible for visa-free travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark had released a breakdown of African countries whose citizens are not required to obtain a visa to enter the country, offering clarity for thousands of prospective travellers across the continent.

In a detailed report on the Embassies.net website, a list of countries was published, distinguishing those whose citizens need a visa to visit Denmark from those whose citizens do not.

The African countries whose citizens do not need a visa to visit Denmark are Mauritius and the Seychelles.

Source: YEN.com.gh