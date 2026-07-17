Laura Viktoria Härtig, a 30-year-old German travel influencer, died on Sunday, July 12, after a cycling accident on her honeymoon in Italy

Härtig collided head-on with former Italian Olympic skier Peter Runggaldier near the Sella Pass on June 23, and her bicycle snapped in two from the impact

Just two days before the crash, Härtig posted joyful wedding moments on Instagram, captioning the video 'Soulmate for life'

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A German travel influencer has died nearly three weeks after sustaining life-threatening injuries during a bicycle collision on her honeymoon in northern Italy.

Laura Viktoria Härtig dies following a cycling accident on her honeymoon in Italy, leaving behind a thriving travel influencer legacy and a devastated community. Image credit: Jam Press/@alltimelaura

Source: UGC

Laura Viktoria Härtig, 30, who had cultivated a following of over 53,000 on Instagram through her travel and outdoor adventure content, passed away on Sunday, July 12.

Her death came 19 days after the crash that cut short what was meant to be one of the most joyful periods of her life.

Italian media reported that the accident occurred on June 23 along a state road near the scenic Sella Pass in northern Italy. Härtig was cycling when she collided head-on with Peter Runggaldier, a former Italian Olympic alpine skier.

The force of the impact was catastrophic, splitting her bicycle clean in two and throwing her onto the road with severe injuries.

Emergency responders worked to revive her at the scene before she was airlifted to a nearby hospital. As her condition remained critical, her family later arranged for her to be transferred back to Germany so she could spend her remaining days closer to home. She did not survive.

Italian authorities continued investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

What made the tragedy particularly heartbreaking was how recently Härtig had celebrated the beginning of a new chapter.

Just two days before the accident, she shared a warm video from her wedding ceremony on Instagram.

"Soulmate for life. 💫🩵✨ 🪢," her caption read.

The couple had since travelled to Italy for their honeymoon when the crash occurred.

The X post below provides more details about the tragic death of Laura Viktoria Härtig.

Peter Runggaldier addresses Laura Viktoria Härtig's death

Following the news of Härtig's death, Peter Runggaldier broke his silence with a brief statement on Instagram.

The former Olympic champion asked for privacy as he came to terms with the tragedy, adding that his thoughts remained with those affected and their families.

He also confirmed he would not be giving media interviews or commenting further while the investigation was still ongoing.

Laura Viktoria Härtig is remembered by her followers and loved ones as a spirited adventurer who shared her passion for travel and the outdoors with the world.

Her death has left a deep void in the online community she built, and in the life of the husband she had only just begun a new journey with.

Mason Haynes, a celebrity bodyguard to A-list stars like Kim Kardashian tragically pass in a car crash. Image credit: Yahoo, East Brandywine Fire Company, TMZ TV

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Kardashia-Jenner's longtime bodyguard dies in a crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mason Haynes, a veteran celebrity bodyguard who spent years protecting some of Hollywood's biggest names, has died following a car crash.

TMZ's Instagram account, tmztv, broke the news on July 16, 2026, confirming that Haynes passed away.

He was widely known for his work guarding members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, as well as several other prominent A-list figures.

Source: YEN.com.gh