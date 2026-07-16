Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Longtime Bodyguard Mason Haynes Dies in Car Crash
- TMZ reported on July 16, 2026, that celebrity bodyguard Mason Haynes died in a car crash
- Mason Haynes protected Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and several other high-profile A-list celebrities
- Social media users mourned the bodyguard, describing him as a kind soul who will be deeply missed
Mason Haynes, a veteran celebrity bodyguard who spent years protecting some of Hollywood's biggest names, has died following a car crash.
TMZ's Instagram account, tmztv, broke the news on July 16, 2026, confirming that Haynes had passed away.
He was widely known for his work guarding members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, as well as a number of other prominent A-list figures.
Beyond his professional work in celebrity security, Haynes also operated under the name @bodyguard_against_bullying on social media, suggesting he used his platform and background to advocate against bullying.
The Instagram post below contains more details about the death of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian's longtime bodyguard, Mason Haynes.
Tributes pour in for Kris Jenner's bodyguard
News of his passing drew an outpouring of grief online, with fans and those who had encountered him personally taking to the comments section to share their condolences.
YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions from social media:
lareinasworld said:
"RIP @bodyguard_against_bullying he was such a kind soul 🙏."
dustinlfolkes said:
"Very sad! Rest in peace, brother."
musiccitywesternwear said:
"Wonder what he knew."
tay._.hev said:
"Must've known something."
13 die in 3-vehicle-crash on Kumasi-Accra road
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that about 13 people are feared dead following a three-vehicle collision at Odumase, near Konongo, on the Kumasi-Accra Highway in the Ashanti Region.
The crash involved a cargo truck carrying tomatoes, a passenger bus and a fuel tanker that authorities say was empty at the time.
Citi News reported that the precise cause of the accident has not been officially confirmed, but eyewitnesses say a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre triggered a head-on collision between the vehicles.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh