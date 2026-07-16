TMZ reported on July 16, 2026, that celebrity bodyguard Mason Haynes died in a car crash

Mason Haynes protected Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and several other high-profile A-list celebrities

Social media users mourned the bodyguard, describing him as a kind soul who will be deeply missed

Mason Haynes, a veteran celebrity bodyguard who spent years protecting some of Hollywood's biggest names, has died following a car crash.

Mason Haynes, celebrity bodyguard to A-list stars like Kim Kardashian tragically pass in a car crash. Image credit: Yahoo, East Brandywine Fire Company, TMZ TV

Source: UGC

TMZ's Instagram account, tmztv, broke the news on July 16, 2026, confirming that Haynes had passed away.

He was widely known for his work guarding members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, as well as a number of other prominent A-list figures.

Beyond his professional work in celebrity security, Haynes also operated under the name @bodyguard_against_bullying on social media, suggesting he used his platform and background to advocate against bullying.

The Instagram post below contains more details about the death of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian's longtime bodyguard, Mason Haynes.

Tributes pour in for Kris Jenner's bodyguard

News of his passing drew an outpouring of grief online, with fans and those who had encountered him personally taking to the comments section to share their condolences.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions from social media:

lareinasworld said:

"RIP @bodyguard_against_bullying he was such a kind soul 🙏."

dustinlfolkes said:

"Very sad! Rest in peace, brother."

musiccitywesternwear said:

"Wonder what he knew."

tay._.hev said:

"Must've known something."

13 die in 3-vehicle-crash on Kumasi-Accra road

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that about 13 people are feared dead following a three-vehicle collision at Odumase, near Konongo, on the Kumasi-Accra Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The crash involved a cargo truck carrying tomatoes, a passenger bus and a fuel tanker that authorities say was empty at the time.

Citi News reported that the precise cause of the accident has not been officially confirmed, but eyewitnesses say a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre triggered a head-on collision between the vehicles.

Source: YEN.com.gh