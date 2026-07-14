Former FIFA referee Christina Unkel said Spain's penalty against France was correctly awarded despite handball claims involving Lamine Yamal

Unkel explained the ball struck Yamal's sleeve, meaning no handball offence had occurred before the foul

France disputed the decision before William Saliba was forced off injured later in the first half

Former FIFA referee and rules expert Christina Unkel has cast her verdict on whether Spain deserved their first-half penalty against France in the World Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

While Lucas Digne clearly kicked Lamine Yamal in the penalty box, there has been some speculation over whether the teenage sensation actually handled the ball in the same incident as he fell to ground.

No retrospective action can be taken now that Mikel Oyazarbal converted the penalty in the 22nd minute, but it may remain a talking point should La Roja defend their lead and book a place in Sunday evening's final at MetLife Stadium.

Why Spain Got a Penalty After Lamine Yamal's Handball vs France

Source: Getty Images

Former Referee Explains Why Yamal's Penalty Was Allowed To Stand

After analysing the footage, Unkel explained, during ITV's live coverage:

"The actual point of contact was on a part of the sleeve on Yamal, therefore it would not be considered an offence. As for the original decision for penalty, it should stand.

"Unfortunately, this is a similar incident to the one with Harry Kane, where a player has already committed to the challenge - however, they still have this onus and opportunity to avoid contact."

Didier Deschamps was among those in the French camp that bemoaned the decision, and Les Bleues nigth quickly went from bad to worse when Arsenal defender William Saliba was forced off through injury minutes later.

Spain's 'Death by a Thousand Cuts' Philosophy Working Early On

The European champions have looked good value for their lead so far. While France are known for their blistering attacks, Spain have stuck by their tiki-taka philosophy, which encompasses a style that is authoritative without having the same fierce exchanges of play that their opponents adopt.

Instead, they pass and pass and pass, slowly but surely opening up spaces before picking their moments. The concern for their opponents now will be that Luis De La Fuente's side has only conceded one goal all tournament - that coming in the quarter-finals in a 2-1 win over Belgium.

Source: YEN.com.gh