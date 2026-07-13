South African police have launched an inquest into the death of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams

Adams had only recently returned from representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America before his passing

The midfielder lost his grandmother while on World Cup duty weeks before his own untimely death at the age of 25

South African police have opened a formal inquest into the death of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams after the 25-year-old was found dead in Cape Town on Saturday, July 11.

Officers from Cape Town Central Police Station discovered Adams' body at a property on Military Road in Schotsche Kloof at around 11 a.m.

Jayden Adams: Police Launch Inquest Into Death of South Africa's World Cup Star

Source: Getty Images

Authorities have not disclosed the cause of death, while investigations into the circumstances surrounding his passing remain ongoing.

Confirming the development, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said:

"Cape Town Central police station registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male at a premises in Military Road, Scotscheskloof. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation."

Adams' representatives and family have confirmed his death, but no further details have been released.

Police investigate as family mourns tragic loss

The heartbreaking news came just weeks after Adams returned from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he fulfilled a lifelong ambition by representing South Africa on football's biggest stage.

His final weeks had already been filled with personal sorrow. While on international duty in North America, the midfielder lost his grandmother but continued to serve his country throughout the tournament.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Adams' father, Juanito Adams, admitted the sudden loss has been difficult to comprehend. He told eNCA:

“As you all know, it was an untimely death. The family is struggling to process it. It won't be easy to carry on. People say it will become easier, but it won't. You just learn to live with it, so we'll see what the time ahead holds for us."

Jayden Adams: Police Launch Inquest Into Death of South Africa's World Cup Star

Source: Getty Images

Jayden Adams leaves behind an inspiring legacy

Although his life was cut tragically short, Adams had already established himself as one of South Africa's brightest midfielders.

After rising through the ranks at Stellenbosch, he earned a move to Mamelodi Sundowns, where he helped the club win the CAF Champions League before receiving his maiden World Cup call-up.

His compassion off the pitch also earned widespread admiration.

Following the fatal unaliving of former Stellenbosch teammate Oshwin Andries in 2023, Adams dedicated a medal to his late friend, a gesture that reflected the character many teammates and supporters came to respect.

As police continue their investigation, tributes have poured in from across the football community, with many remembering Adams not only for his talent but also for the humility and kindness that defined his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh