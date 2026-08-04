Asamoah Gyan announced the passing of his father, Mr George Gyan Baffour Mensah, affectionately known as Asaase J, who died on 29 June 2026

The Gyan family shared that Mr Mensah passed away in Accra after a short illness, survived by his celebrated footballer sons Baffour and Asamoah Gyan

The family announced a one-week observation set for Friday, 21 August 2026, at New Gbawe Cluster of Schools in Mallam-Gbawe, Accra

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Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has announced the passing of his father, Mr George Gyan Baffour Mensah, widely known by the affectionate nickname "Asaase J."

Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan announce the one-week observation details for their late father, George Gyan. Image credit: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix, sporting-heroes.net

Source: UGC

The former Black Stars captain and Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer shared the news through an official family statement posted on his Instagram on 4 August 2026.

According to the announcement, Mr Mensah passed away on 29 June 2026 in Accra following a short illness.

Mr Mensah was the father of both Asamoah Gyan and his brother, former Ghanaian footballer Baffour Gyan, two names that have become deeply familiar to football lovers across the country and beyond over the years.

Gyan family pays tribute to Asaase J

In the statement, the Gyan family described Mr Mensah as a humble man who remained deeply devoted to his family throughout his life and left a meaningful mark on his community.

The family also extended their appreciation to the Ghana Football Association, former and current teammates of both footballers, friends, supporters, and the wider public for the outpouring of sympathy and support they received following the loss.

One-week observation for Asamoah/Baffour Gyan's dad

The family confirmed that the one-week observation to mark Mr Mensah's passing will take place on Friday, 21 August 2026, running from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the New Gbawe Cluster of Schools in Mallam-Gbawe, Accra.

Further details regarding the final funeral rites are expected to be communicated at a later date.

Those wishing to reach the family may contact Mr Godfred Duah on 0242634927, Mr Kojo Gyan on 0261450000, or Mrs Aurelia Koranteng on 0209365859.

The Instagram post below contains the official press statement announcing the one-week observation arrangements for the late father of football stars Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan.

Condolences pour in for Asamoah/Baffour Gyan family

The announcement drew a wave of heartfelt messages from followers and fellow public figures on social media.

salomonkalou wrote:

"Sorry for your loss chalé 🙏🏾🙏🏾."

pinkbasetv commented:

"Deepest condolences out to the family 💐."

saifpr wrote:

"Sorry for your loss brothers 😢😢."

theaboagyewaah added:

"Sorry for your loss💔😭. Condolences 💐."

julliejaykanz simply responded:

"😢😢😢😢."

Former Zambian cabinet minister Joseph Katema dies

Earlier,YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Joseph Katema, a distinguished former Zambian Cabinet minister, died on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in India, where he had been undergoing specialised medical treatment.

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa officially broke the news on behalf of the Zambian government, extending condolences to Dr Katema's family and the broader public.

"The Government of the Republic of Zambia regrets to inform members of the public of the death of Hon. Dr Joseph Katema, Former Cabinet minister in the Patriotic Front Government," Kangwa stated.

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Source: YEN.com.gh