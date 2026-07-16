The family of Augustine Ayensu Donkor, a 19-year-old Ghanaian student, announced his death in Germany on July 14, 2026

Augustine travelled to Germany in May 2026 to study medicine and went missing after going swimming in Düsseldorf on June 20

His family is therefore appealing to the public for donations and support to bring his remains back to Ghana for burial

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A Ghanaian family is appealing for public support after their 19-year-old son, Augustine Ayensu Donkor, drowned in Germany just weeks after arriving to pursue his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

The family of Augustine Ayensu Donkor, a Ghanaian student who drowned in Germany, seeks public support for his remains’ return to Ghana. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Antwi Hansford shared the news on Facebook on July 14, 2026, revealing that Augustine had left Ghana for Düsseldorf on May 5, 2026.

He had enrolled at Language School Aktiv Düsseldorf to study German and was preparing to sit his B1 language examination as the first step towards a career in medicine.

Augustine went missing after going swimming

On June 20, Augustine left his place of residence to go swimming in Düsseldorf and did not return. His body was recovered from a river after a search that lasted several days.

The loss has been devastating for the family, who have no relatives based in Germany to assist with the situation on the ground.

They are now facing both financial and administrative hurdles in arranging for Augustine's remains to be brought home to Ghana.

The Facebook post below shares the contact details and further information about the family's appeal to return the body of 19-year-old Ghanaian medical student Augustine Donkor from Germany.

Augustine Donkor's family appeals for help

In their appeal, the family described Augustine as a committed and dedicated young man who was deeply involved in his church and took his education seriously.

They are calling on individuals, organisations, and well-wishers to contribute through donations, prayers, and by sharing their fundraising campaign as widely as possible to reach those who may be in a position to help.

Reactions to the news on Facebook reflected the grief felt by many who came across the post.

Adzo Kunyehia wrote:

"Swimming kɛ!!?? Wkhkyd??? Awoooo, young men of today."

Mamaga Ewoenam commented:

"Asem b3n kraa nie? We need to talk more to our kids… aaarh swimming s3n? In a river, not a pool mpo. This is sad ooo."

Roberta Addo shared:

"Hmm, his death is so devastating. I have been in Europe less than a year and went to the beach not long ago to swim but had a change of mind because I knew where I was coming from and so I just sat there to enjoy the sea breeze. May his soul rest in peace."

Kardashian-Jenner family’s longtime bodyguard passes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mason Haynes, a veteran celebrity bodyguard who spent years protecting some of Hollywood's biggest names, has died following a car crash.

TMZ's Instagram account, tmztv, broke the news on July 16, 2026, confirming that Haynes had passed away.

He was widely known for his work guarding members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, as well as several other prominent A-list figures.

Source: YEN.com.gh