Germany has confirmed the legal pathway through which skilled workers on temporary permits can apply for permanent residency

The settlement permit, governed by Section 18c of the Residence Act, carries no expiry date and places no restrictions on employment type

Applicants must satisfy seven specific conditions, including language proficiency, pension contributions, and financial self-sufficiency

Germany has outlined the precise conditions that skilled workers holding temporary residence permits must fulfil before they can qualify for permanent residency in the country.

The German government confirmed that eligible individuals can apply for a settlement permit under Section 18c of the Residence Act.

Germany confirms that skilled workers on temporary permits can apply for permanent residency via a settlement permit, detailing seven specific eligibility conditions. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Unlike standard temporary permits, the settlement permit has no expiry date and grants holders the right to work both as employees and as self-employed individuals, with no residential restrictions placed on family members living with them.

Who qualifies as a skilled worker

Before examining the individual requirements, it is important to note that German law defines "skilled worker" in specific terms.

The category includes people who completed recognised vocational training in Germany or abroad, holders of German or internationally recognised university degrees, EU Blue Card holders, and international researchers covered under EU Directive 2016/801. Those who fall outside these categories are not eligible to apply under Section 18c, regardless of how long they have lived in the country.

The 7 requirements for a settlement permit

Germany has set out seven conditions that must all be satisfied before an application can be assessed.

First, the applicant must have held a qualifying residence title for at least three years. Second, they must demonstrate the ability to support themselves financially without drawing on state assistance.

Third, they must have made compulsory or voluntary contributions to Germany's statutory pension insurance for a minimum of 36 months.

Fourth, the applicant must currently be employed in a role that their existing residence permit authorises them to carry out.

Fifth, proof of German language ability at B1 level on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages scale is required.

Sixth, applicants must show a basic understanding of German law, social systems, and everyday life, typically assessed through the official "Living in Germany" test.

Seventh, adequate living space must be available for the applicant and any family members sharing the residence.

Application process and costs

Those who meet all seven conditions are advised to schedule an appointment at their local foreigners authority, which will also provide guidance on the specific documents required for submission. A fee is charged at the point of application, with the exact amount varying depending on the applicant's status group. The cost can reach up to approximately €150.

UK explains permanent stay after spouse's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had published official guidance explaining how foreign nationals living in the country can secure permanent residency after the death of their British or settled partner.

Under the guidance, foreign nationals holding a family visa may be eligible to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), a form of settlement that allows them to live, work, and study in the UK without restrictions.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh