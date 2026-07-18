Fresh details have been released in the US federal case against Ghanaian influencer Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica

The US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio released Abu Trica's arrest warrant charging him with wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy

A second document orders that sealed investigative materials be made available to Abu Trica's defence attorney as the case moves toward a September trial

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New court documents have emerged in the federal criminal case against Frederick Kumi, the Ghanaian social media personality widely known online as Abu Trica, who is currently in US custody ahead of a trial scheduled for September.

The US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, published two documents connected to the case.

Frederick Kumi, known as Abu Trica, has been charged with wire fraud and money laundering. The case is moving towards a trial in September. Photo credit: abu trica.09/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

The first is Abu Trica's arrest warrant, which was signed on 20 November 2025 and lists the charges against him: conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

The allegations against Abu Trica

According to the complaint filed by US prosecutors, Abu Trica and a number of co-conspirators allegedly carried out a romance scam that targeted elderly Americans.

Authorities have not yet tested those allegations in court, and Abu Trica has entered a not guilty plea. Under US law, he is presumed innocent unless and until convicted.

Discovery process under way in Abu Trica case

The second document is a court order permitting the disclosure of sealed investigative materials and setting out a protective framework for the handling of discovery evidence.

The seven-page order establishes that sealed materials gathered during the investigation must be made accessible to Abu Trica's legal counsel and any individuals retained by that counsel in connection with the defence.

The order sets out clear guidelines governing who may view the material and under what conditions.

WUSA 9 journalist Larry Miller, who has been following the case closely, noted that Abu Trica's attorney previously declined to issue an official comment but indicated he was looking forward to reviewing discovery.

The newly published order forms part of that standard procedural step, ensuring the defence receives full access to the available evidence before trial.

Below is an Instagram post providing an update on the Abu Trica case:

Telvin predicts doom following Abu Trica extradition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei had warned of increasing FBI arrests in Ghana.

According to Prophet Telvin, the vulnerability of African scammers is a result of their lack of technical sophistication.

He argued that fraudsters on the continent operate using relatively basic methods, describing their activities as "cheap fraud," which makes them much easier for investigators to track and identify.

Source: YEN.com.gh