Abu Trica's US trial process is now moving through several standard federal court stages, starting with discovery and ending with possible sentencing

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for August 25, 2026, doubling as the final deadline for any plea agreement

Abu Trica's jury trial is set to begin on September 8, 2026, before US District Judge John R. Adams

The US Attorney's Office has outlined the maximum possible sentence Abu Trica could face if convicted

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Abu Trica, born Frederick Kumi, is heading toward a United States federal trial after a judge confirmed the schedule for the months ahead.

Abu Trica's case moves closer to trial as details of the legal process, from discovery to possible sentencing, emerge. Image credit: Abu Trica.

Source: Instagram

His case, like any other federal criminal matter, is expected to move through a series of standard legal stages before concluding.

Below is a breakdown of eight key stages in that process, along with the specific details that have already emerged in Abu Trica's case, presented in no particular order of importance.

1. Abu Trica case discovery process

Discovery is the stage where the prosecution and defence exchange evidence relevant to the case ahead of trial.

American reporter Larry Miller said he spoke with Abu Trica's defence attorney, Henry Hilow, who confirmed the defence team was focused on reviewing the prosecution's evidence during this stage.

Hilow reportedly declined to give any official public statement beyond that. This stage typically lays the groundwork for any pretrial motions or plea discussions that follow.

2. Abu Trica case pretrial motions

Pretrial motions allow either side to ask the court to rule on legal questions before the trial begins, including what evidence may be presented to the jury.

These motions can shape how the trial eventually unfolds. No specific pretrial motions have been publicly detailed in Abu Trica's case as of the latest reports.

This stage generally runs alongside discovery as both legal teams prepare their arguments.

3. Abu Trica case plea negotiation window

Plea negotiations give the prosecution and defence the chance to agree on a resolution without going to trial. Court records show both sides in Abu Trica's case have the option to pursue this route.

However, the court has made clear that it will not accept any plea agreement once the pretrial conference has taken place. This effectively puts a hard deadline on any potential deal.

4. Abu Trica pretrial conference date

A pretrial conference is a final check-in before trial, where the judge and both legal teams confirm the case is ready to proceed. Abu Trica's pretrial conference has been scheduled for August 25, 2026, at 11:30 a.m.

This date is significant because it also marks the last opportunity for a plea agreement to be reached. After this point, the case is expected to proceed directly toward trial.

5. Abu Trica jury selection stage

Jury selection is the process of choosing the members of the public who will hear the evidence and ultimately decide the case.

This stage typically takes place just before opening arguments begin. No details have been released yet on how jury selection will proceed in Abu Trica's case.

It remains one of the earliest steps once the trial itself gets underway.

6. Abu Trica September trial date

The trial itself is where both sides present their evidence and arguments before the jury. Abu Trica's jury trial has been set to begin on September 8, 2026, at 9 a.m.

The case is being presided over by US District Judge John R. Adams of the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division. This stage will determine whether the case proceeds to a verdict.

7. Abu Trica jury deliberation and verdict

Once both sides have presented their case, the jury deliberates privately before returning a verdict of guilty or not guilty on each charge.

The length of this stage depends heavily on how the trial unfolds and how complex the evidence is.

No timeline has been set for this stage in Abu Trica's case, as it will only begin once the trial concludes. It marks the point where the jury's decision determines the next steps in the process.

8. Abu Trica potential sentencing outlook

If convicted, sentencing is where the judge determines the punishment based on the charges and applicable guidelines.

The US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio has stated that sentences in most cases are typically lower than the statutory maximum.

Previous reports have also indicated that the charges Abu Trica faces carry a maximum possible sentence of up to 20 years if he is convicted.

The same office noted that an indictment is only an allegation and not proof of guilt, and that Abu Trica remains entitled to a fair trial where prosecutors must prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Abu Trica's case: The details

Abu Trica was extradited from Ghana to the United States on July 9, 2026, to face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges before a US federal court.

As his case moves through these stages in the coming weeks, both his legal team and prosecutors are expected to prepare for the possibility of trial in September.

Source: YEN.com.gh