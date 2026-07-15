Frederick Kumi, a 31-year-old Ghanaian national, was extradited from Ghana to the US on July 9 to face romance scam charges

Kumi and co-defendant Daniel Yussif allegedly led a criminal network that targeted elderly widows and divorcees across the US from 2023 to 2025

The US Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Ohio shared an update with the list of luxury items seized from Kumi, aka Abu Trica

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The US Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Ohio has shared a new update on the prosecution of Abu Trica, who is identified as Frederick Kumi and Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng.

Kumi was extradited to the US on July 9, 2026, to face federal charges alleging he helped orchestrate a romance fraud operation that stole more than $8 million from over 80 elderly victims.

Abu Trica is in the US after being extradited from Ghana on July 9 to face romance-scam charges. Credit: Abu Trica

Source: Instagram

Mercedes-Benz in Swedru, Ghana, on December 11, 2025, before being transferred to face prosecution in the Northern District of Ohio.

His co-defendant, Daniel Yussif, also known as Denteni and Slab, also 31 and from Accra, faces related charges.

How Abu Trica's fraud scheme operated

Court documents allege that between April 2023 and November 2025, Kumi served as a leader within a criminal network that exploited online dating platforms and social media to identify and approach elderly Americans, frequently targeting widows and divorcees.

The scheme relied on fabricated female personas, and Kumi reportedly used artificial intelligence-powered video tools to make those false identities more convincing to victims.

Associates communicated directly with victims via encrypted messaging apps and phone calls, maintaining the fictional relationships for extended periods.

Victims were fed false narratives about gold or diamond inheritances, which were used to persuade them to wire money into accounts controlled by members of the network.

Proceeds from the fraud were allegedly distributed to co-conspirators in Ghana and other locations, with Kumi and others using money mules and contacts within the Ghanaian immigrant community in the United States to launder millions through fictitious businesses and bank accounts.

List of Abu Trica's luxury assets seized

In a statement from the US Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Ohio, investigators allege that Kumi used his proceeds to acquire luxury items.

International law enforcement partners seized:

A mansion A Lamborghini A Tesla Cybertruck A Mercedes-Benz A BMW

Photo of luxury mansion seized from Abu Trica

Source: UGC

Photos of luxury cars, others seized from Abu Trica

Source: UGC

Kumi has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, with prosecutors also seeking forfeiture of his alleged ill-gotten gains. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The FBI Cleveland Division led the investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys Brian M. McDonough and Elliot Morrison.

Which Ghanaian institutions helped arrest Abu Trica?

The case involved cooperation from multiple Ghanaian institutions, including the Ghana Attorney General's Office, the Economic Organised Crime Office, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority, the Narcotics Control Commission, and the National Intelligence Bureau, alongside US federal agencies including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Source: YEN.com.gh