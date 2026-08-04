Ghana Misses Out As Oman Introduces Free 14-Day Tourist Visa for Travellers From 103 Countries
- Oman announced a free 14-day tourist visa policy aimed at drawing more international visitors to the Gulf nation
- The UAE Times reported the new entry permit applies to eligible travellers from 103 countries
- Ghana is among the countries whose citizens do not qualify for Oman's new free-visitor visa arrangement
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Oman has launched a free 14-day tourist visa for eligible travellers from 103 countries, as the Gulf nation moves to strengthen its tourism sector and attract a broader pool of international visitors.
The UAE Times reported the announcement on Tuesday, August 3, 2026, sharing the news across its social media platforms.
The Oman authorities introduced the new rule as part of amendments to certain provisions of the executive regulations of the Foreigners' Residence Law in the Sultanate.
What Oman's new visa policy offers
Under Oman's visa-free entry rules, qualifying visitors can enter the Sultanate at no cost for up to two weeks, with the opportunity to experience the country's diverse landscapes, including its mountain ranges, coastline, and cultural sites.
The famous Salalah Khareef season, a popular monsoon-period festival drawing large numbers of tourists each year, is among the attractions the policy is designed to promote.
Travellers who wish to stay beyond the initial 14-day window can extend their visit by switching to a different tourist visa category before the free permit expires.
Countries eligible for Oman's 14-day visa-free entry
Oman's new 14-day visa-free entry applies to travellers from a wide range of countries across Europe, Africa, North America, Asia and Oceania.
However, travellers must meet specific conditions to qualify for visa-free entry.
These typically include a valid passport with at least six months’ validity, confirmed hotel reservations, a return or onwards ticket, and proof of sufficient funds for the duration of the stay.
According to the Oman Foreign Ministry, the countries covered by this exemption are divided into two groups.
First group
- Albania
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Brunei Darussalam
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- China (includes Hong Kong and Macau)
- Colombia
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- French Guinea
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Paraguay
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vatican
- Venezuela
Second group
- Algeria
- Azerbaijan
- Bhutan
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- India
- Jordan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Maldive Islands
- Mauritania
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Peru
- Tajikistan
- Tunisia
- Turkmenistan
- Vietnam
Citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates do not require visas to enter Oman.
Ghana not included in eligible countries
Despite Oman's new immigration policy's wide reach, not all African nations have made the list.
Ghana is among the countries whose citizens do not qualify for the free visa arrangement, meaning Ghanaian travellers will still need to go through standard visa application procedures to visit Oman.
The policy is part of a broader push by Oman to position itself as a competitive destination in the regional and global tourism market.
The Facebook post announcing Oman's new 14-day visa-free travel for tourists is below:
Ireland lists 22 visa-free-eligible countries
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ireland's published official list of 22 visa-free countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa for up to 90 days.
Notably, the absence of African nations on this list raises questions about accessibility and equality in international travel.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh