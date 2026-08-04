Oman announced a free 14-day tourist visa policy aimed at drawing more international visitors to the Gulf nation

The UAE Times reported the new entry permit applies to eligible travellers from 103 countries

Ghana is among the countries whose citizens do not qualify for Oman's new free-visitor visa arrangement

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Oman has launched a free 14-day tourist visa for eligible travellers from 103 countries, as the Gulf nation moves to strengthen its tourism sector and attract a broader pool of international visitors.

Ghana misses out as Oman introduces free 14-day tourist visas for travellers from 103 countries. Photo source: Marta Fernandez/Europa Press, Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The UAE Times reported the announcement on Tuesday, August 3, 2026, sharing the news across its social media platforms.

The Oman authorities introduced the new rule as part of amendments to certain provisions of the executive regulations of the Foreigners' Residence Law in the Sultanate.

What Oman's new visa policy offers

Under Oman's visa-free entry rules, qualifying visitors can enter the Sultanate at no cost for up to two weeks, with the opportunity to experience the country's diverse landscapes, including its mountain ranges, coastline, and cultural sites.

The famous Salalah Khareef season, a popular monsoon-period festival drawing large numbers of tourists each year, is among the attractions the policy is designed to promote.

Travellers who wish to stay beyond the initial 14-day window can extend their visit by switching to a different tourist visa category before the free permit expires.

Countries eligible for Oman's 14-day visa-free entry

Oman's new 14-day visa-free entry applies to travellers from a wide range of countries across Europe, Africa, North America, Asia and Oceania.

However, travellers must meet specific conditions to qualify for visa-free entry.

These typically include a valid passport with at least six months’ validity, confirmed hotel reservations, a return or onwards ticket, and proof of sufficient funds for the duration of the stay.

According to the Oman Foreign Ministry, the countries covered by this exemption are divided into two groups.

First group

Albania Andorra Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Belarus Belgium Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Canada Chile China (includes Hong Kong and Macau) Colombia Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Ecuador Estonia Finland France French Guinea Georgia Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Indonesia Iran Ireland Italy Japan Kazakhstan Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macedonia Malaysia Malta Mauritius Moldova Monaco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Paraguay Philippines Poland Portugal Romania Russia San Marino Serbia Seychelles Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Africa South Korea Spain Suriname Sweden Switzerland Thailand Turkey Ukraine United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vatican Venezuela

Second group

Algeria Azerbaijan Bhutan Costa Rica Cuba Egypt El Salvador Guatemala Honduras India Jordan Kyrgyzstan Laos Maldive Islands Mauritania Mexico Morocco Nicaragua Panama Peru Tajikistan Tunisia Turkmenistan Vietnam

Citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates do not require visas to enter Oman.

Ghana not included in eligible countries

Despite Oman's new immigration policy's wide reach, not all African nations have made the list.

Ghana is among the countries whose citizens do not qualify for the free visa arrangement, meaning Ghanaian travellers will still need to go through standard visa application procedures to visit Oman.

The policy is part of a broader push by Oman to position itself as a competitive destination in the regional and global tourism market.

The Facebook post announcing Oman's new 14-day visa-free travel for tourists is below:

Ireland lists 22 visa-free-eligible countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ireland's published official list of 22 visa-free countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa for up to 90 days.

Notably, the absence of African nations on this list raises questions about accessibility and equality in international travel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh