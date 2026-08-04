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Ghana Misses Out As Oman Introduces Free 14-Day Tourist Visa for Travellers From 103 Countries
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Ghana Misses Out As Oman Introduces Free 14-Day Tourist Visa for Travellers From 103 Countries

by  Kofi Owusu
3 min read
  • Oman announced a free 14-day tourist visa policy aimed at drawing more international visitors to the Gulf nation
  • The UAE Times reported the new entry permit applies to eligible travellers from 103 countries
  • Ghana is among the countries whose citizens do not qualify for Oman's new free-visitor visa arrangement

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Oman has launched a free 14-day tourist visa for eligible travellers from 103 countries, as the Gulf nation moves to strengthen its tourism sector and attract a broader pool of international visitors.

Oman tourist visa, Oman visa, Oman, Oman 14-day visa policy, Visa-free entry Oman, Eligible countries Oman visa, Oman tourism sector, Travel to Oman
Ghana misses out as Oman introduces free 14-day tourist visas for travellers from 103 countries. Photo source: Marta Fernandez/Europa Press, Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto
Source: Getty Images

The UAE Times reported the announcement on Tuesday, August 3, 2026, sharing the news across its social media platforms.

The Oman authorities introduced the new rule as part of amendments to certain provisions of the executive regulations of the Foreigners' Residence Law in the Sultanate.

What Oman's new visa policy offers

Under Oman's visa-free entry rules, qualifying visitors can enter the Sultanate at no cost for up to two weeks, with the opportunity to experience the country's diverse landscapes, including its mountain ranges, coastline, and cultural sites.

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The famous Salalah Khareef season, a popular monsoon-period festival drawing large numbers of tourists each year, is among the attractions the policy is designed to promote.

Travellers who wish to stay beyond the initial 14-day window can extend their visit by switching to a different tourist visa category before the free permit expires.

Countries eligible for Oman's 14-day visa-free entry

Oman's new 14-day visa-free entry applies to travellers from a wide range of countries across Europe, Africa, North America, Asia and Oceania.

However, travellers must meet specific conditions to qualify for visa-free entry.

These typically include a valid passport with at least six months’ validity, confirmed hotel reservations, a return or onwards ticket, and proof of sufficient funds for the duration of the stay.

According to the Oman Foreign Ministry, the countries covered by this exemption are divided into two groups.

First group

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Argentina
  4. Armenia
  5. Australia
  6. Austria
  7. Belarus
  8. Belgium
  9. Bolivia
  10. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  11. Brazil
  12. Brunei Darussalam
  13. Bulgaria
  14. Canada
  15. Chile
  16. China (includes Hong Kong and Macau)
  17. Colombia
  18. Croatia
  19. Cyprus
  20. Czech Republic
  21. Denmark
  22. Ecuador
  23. Estonia
  24. Finland
  25. France
  26. French Guinea
  27. Georgia
  28. Germany
  29. Greece
  30. Hungary
  31. Iceland
  32. Indonesia
  33. Iran
  34. Ireland
  35. Italy
  36. Japan
  37. Kazakhstan
  38. Latvia
  39. Lebanon
  40. Liechtenstein
  41. Lithuania
  42. Luxembourg
  43. Macedonia
  44. Malaysia
  45. Malta
  46. Mauritius
  47. Moldova
  48. Monaco
  49. Netherlands
  50. New Zealand
  51. Norway
  52. Paraguay
  53. Philippines
  54. Poland
  55. Portugal
  56. Romania
  57. Russia
  58. San Marino
  59. Serbia
  60. Seychelles
  61. Singapore
  62. Slovakia
  63. Slovenia
  64. South Africa
  65. South Korea
  66. Spain
  67. Suriname
  68. Sweden
  69. Switzerland
  70. Thailand
  71. Turkey
  72. Ukraine
  73. United Kingdom
  74. United States
  75. Uruguay
  76. Uzbekistan
  77. Vatican
  78. Venezuela

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Second group

  1. Algeria
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Bhutan
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Cuba
  6. Egypt
  7. El Salvador
  8. Guatemala
  9. Honduras
  10. India
  11. Jordan
  12. Kyrgyzstan
  13. Laos
  14. Maldive Islands
  15. Mauritania
  16. Mexico
  17. Morocco
  18. Nicaragua
  19. Panama
  20. Peru
  21. Tajikistan
  22. Tunisia
  23. Turkmenistan
  24. Vietnam

Citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates do not require visas to enter Oman.

Ghana not included in eligible countries

Despite Oman's new immigration policy's wide reach, not all African nations have made the list.

Ghana is among the countries whose citizens do not qualify for the free visa arrangement, meaning Ghanaian travellers will still need to go through standard visa application procedures to visit Oman.

The policy is part of a broader push by Oman to position itself as a competitive destination in the regional and global tourism market.

The Facebook post announcing Oman's new 14-day visa-free travel for tourists is below:

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Ireland lists 22 visa-free-eligible countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ireland's published official list of 22 visa-free countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa for up to 90 days.

Notably, the absence of African nations on this list raises questions about accessibility and equality in international travel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

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