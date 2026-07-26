Kessben Media's Nana Frimpong Zigah confirmed on United Showbiz on July 25, 2026, that the Ghana Police and the Cyber Authority have arrested two people in connection with DJ KA's leaked video

Zigah raised concerns that a second video circulating online may be AI-generated, with police now investigating both clips

DJ KA has not been sacked or suspended but has stepped aside temporarily at the request of management to focus on his mental health

Two people have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority in connection with the leaked private video of broadcaster DJ KA, according to a prominent media figure.

Kessben media group confirm arrest of two over DJ KA's trending video. Image credit: iStock/kali9, Kessben TV/ Facebook, utvghana/Instagram

Source: UGC

Nana Frimpong Zigah, a veteran with the Kessben Media Group spanning several decades, shared the development during an appearance on United Showbiz on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

He confirmed that authorities are actively investigating the matter and that the arrests form part of an ongoing probe.

Zigah also raised concerns about a second video that had been circulating online, stating his suspicion that it could be AI-generated rather than authentic footage.

He noted that police are looking into both clips as part of their investigation.

Zigah stressed that distributing someone's private video without consent carries serious legal consequences under Ghanaian law, citing the 1992 Constitution and the Criminal Offences Act.

He made clear that those responsible could face repercussions for making the content available to the public.

Kessben FM yanks DJ K.A. 'off air'

On the question of DJ KA's employment status, Zigah, who said he had spoken directly with the broadcaster's management, was emphatic that the presenter had not been dismissed or suspended.

Management, he explained, was concerned about the wellbeing of DJ KA and had simply asked him to take time away from the airwaves to allow his mental health to recover.

"He has not been sacked or suspended. He has just been asked to step aside for some time," Zigah said.

Reacts to arrest over DJ KA's videos

The United Showbiz segment drew a range of reactions from viewers online.

mr_d_hocky wrote:

"Damage control 😂."

nanayaw_amoako1 commented:

"Are you people for real? Discussing this issue aaaaaaa Utv paa no no no no."

vondee_cudjoe observed:

"This man knows everything..😂😂😂 eeiii."

prodigy.supreme added:

"They are all in the act; what is past mistakes, he's still doing it."

Ama Parone issues statement on viral DJ KA video. Photo source: DJ KA, Ama Parone

Source: TikTok

Ama Parone praises DJ KA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi-based radio presenter Ama Parone has broken her silence following the circulation of a leaked private video allegedly involving her and Kessben FM's DJ KA.

She issued a public apology on July 24, 2026, days after their video went viral online.

In a statement, Ama Parone confirmed that she appeared in the first video and described the footage as belonging to a period in her life she wishes to leave behind.

Source: YEN.com.gh