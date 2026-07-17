Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei issued a warning about more FBI arrests coming to Ghana during an Okay FM interview on July 16, 2026

He explained that African fraudsters are easier to trace because they rely on basic techniques, unlike high-level fraudsters in the US, Italy and elsewhere

The young Ghanaian prophet urged Ghanaian youth to stay away from fraud and live an honest, straightforward life

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Prophet Telvin has warned that more arrests of Ghanaian fraudsters by American authorities are on the horizon, speaking days after the high-profile extradition of Abu Trica to the United States.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei warns of increasing FBI arrests in Ghana, urging youth to reject fraud as cybercrime intensifies following Abu Trica's extradition. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei﻿/FB

Source: UGC

The prophet shared his views during a sit-down interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM on July 16, 2026, where he weighed in on the growing crackdown on West African cybercrime suspects.

"America is wild now. They have taken a lot from people, and it's their time," he said, referring to the intensifying pursuit of fraud suspects operating across the African continent.

According to Prophet Telvin, the vulnerability of African scammers comes down to a lack of technical sophistication.

He argued that fraudsters on the continent operate with relatively basic methods, describing them as "cheap fraud," which makes them far simpler for investigators to track and identify.

He contrasted this with criminals operating in places such as the United States, Italy, and other Western nations, who, in his view, deploy high-level technology that frequently causes investigative trails to go cold.

African fraudsters, he suggested, leave behind the kind of digital footprints that foreign law enforcement agencies can follow with relative ease.

Prophet Telvin's warning to Ghana's youth

Beyond his predictions, Prophet Telvin used the platform to speak directly to young Ghanaians.

He urged them to step away from fraudulent activity entirely, framing an honest life as a simpler and far less dangerous one.

His message was clear: the era of easy escapes is closing, and those still involved in internet fraud face a significantly heightened risk of arrest and extradition.

The warning comes at a time of heightened public attention on the issue of cybercrime in Ghana, following the extradition of Abu Trica to the United States.

List of Abu Trica's luxury assets seized

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Ohio has shared a new update on the prosecution of Abu Trica, who is identified as Frederick Kumi and Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng.

Kumi was extradited to the US on July 9, 2026, to face federal charges alleging he helped orchestrate a romance fraud operation that stole more than $8 million from over 80 elderly victims.

Mercedes-Benz in Swedru, Ghana, on December 11, 2025, before being transferred to face prosecution in the Northern District of Ohio.

Source: YEN.com.gh