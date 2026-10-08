The UK government has outlined clear conditions under which Student Visa holders can switch to a Skilled Worker Visa without leaving the country

Applicants must have completed their sponsored course or be at least 24 months into a full-time PhD before they can make the switch

Student Visa holders in the UK can also explore switching to a Skilled Worker Visa to become a prison officer under a specific pathway

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Ghanaians and other Africans studying in the United Kingdom now have a clearer picture of how they can transition from a Student Visa to a Skilled Worker Visa, following official guidance published by the UK government.

UK Student Visa holders can switch to a Skilled Worker Visa after course completion or 24 months of a PhD, including through the prison officer pathway. Image credit: NoSystem images/iStock, UK Gov

Source: UGC

The guidance confirms that switching is possible while remaining in the UK, but only if specific conditions are met. Crucially, applicants must not travel outside of the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man while their application is being processed.

Any departure will result in the withdrawal of the application.

Who qualifies to switch from Student Visa?

For Student Visa holders specifically, the UK government requires that at least one of three conditions be satisfied before an application to switch can be submitted.

The applicant must have already completed the course they were sponsored to study, or their new job start date must fall after the course has ended.

Alternatively, those who are at least 24 months into a full-time PhD programme may also apply.

Beyond these course-related requirements, all Skilled Worker Visa applicants must demonstrate that their job meets the standard eligibility criteria and that they can communicate effectively in English.

Prison Officer pathway for Skilled Worker Visa

One specific route worth noting is the prison officer pathway, listed under occupation code 3314.

Student Visa holders who secure a prison officer role can switch to the Skilled Worker Visa under this category, provided their employer issues a certificate of sponsorship on or before December 31, 2026.

The sponsorship covers up to three years.

The minimum salary for this route must be at least £31,300 per year, or the lower going rate for prison officers, whichever figure is higher.

The government has warned, however, that anyone applying now (as at October 8, 2026) is unlikely to receive a certificate of sponsorship before the December 2026 deadline.

It is also worth noting that switching is not available to everyone in the UK.

Those on a visit visa, short-term student visa, seasonal worker visa, domestic worker visa, or immigration bail cannot switch from within the country and must instead apply for the Skilled Worker Visa from abroad.

Dependants and application fees

Partners and children of those switching visas do not automatically receive a new visa status.

They must apply separately, either at the same time as the main applicant or before their current visa expires.

Each person in the application is required to pay the visa application fee and a healthcare surcharge for the duration of their intended stay.

Those who have been in the UK for less than a year must also show proof of sufficient funds to support themselves.

Applications must be submitted online before the current visa expires, with identity verification done either through the UK Immigration ID Check app or at a UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services centre.

Eligible applicants can apply using the attached link.

UK lists 7 actions blocking permanent residency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Home Office had issued an important update for foreigners hoping to secure permanent residency in Britain.

The latest guidance outlined several actions that could affect an applicant’s continuous residence and settlement plans.

Those preparing to apply for ILR were advised to take note of the latest development.

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Source: YEN.com.gh