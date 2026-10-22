A resurfaced interview with the late Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto shared what he said triggered his visible bloating

Dzokoto indicated that honey he purchased from a village and believed to be pure was allegedly adulterated with paint sugar and caramel

He also spoke warmly about businessman Ibrahim Mahama, who he said supported him during his health battles

A resurfaced video of late Ghanaian actor and advertising veteran Kwame Dzokoto explaining the cause of his noticeable bloating has been circulating online, emerging just minutes after news of his death broke.

An old interview with Kwame Dzokoto sparks public fury as he opened up about fake honey consumption causing his sudden bloating. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The footage, drawn from an earlier interview, offers a rare glimpse into the health struggles the seasoned entertainer faced in his final years.

His swollen appearance had already attracted widespread public attention following a viral public outing, and in the video, Dzokoto addressed those concerns directly.

Kwame Dzokoto shares buying fake honey

According to Dzokoto, his bloating stemmed from what he described as a deliberate health decision that went wrong.

He had cut out sugar and salt from his diet and turned to what he believed was natural honey sourced from a village.

"I decided to buy pure honey from the village to be safe. But not knowing the honey they gave me was infused with paint sugar, caramel. So I didn't realise I was bloating, and soon when I got to know of it, I ceased taking it in. But naturally I am fine, and I thank the Mahama family," he said.

The actor, who had been battling high blood pressure and heart complications, shared that the Mahama family played a significant role in supporting him through his medical journey, including flying him abroad for surgery.

The X post below has the video of Kwame Dzokoto explaining what caused his bloating.

Ibrahim Mahama's role in Dzokoto's health journey

Dzokoto spoke fondly of business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, crediting him with consistent personal care during his illness.

"Ibrahim Mahama has been checking up; he always was like bro, what's up," Dzokoto recalled, describing a close and attentive relationship with the entrepreneur throughout his treatment.

The resurfaced interview has prompted an outpouring of emotion from Ghanaians who were already processing the news of his passing, with many expressing gratitude that the actor had, at least once, been able to tell his story in his own words.

Kwame Dzokoto discusses politics before reported collapse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and broadcaster Kwame Dzokoto’s appearance on Owass FM took on a painful significance following reports of his death on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

The entertainer, widely known for his roles in Efiewura and as host of Edziban, participated in a live discussion at the Tarkwa-based radio station.

During the interview, Dzokoto spoke about his political ambitions, the National Democratic Congress’ mission and concerns he had about the party.

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Source: YEN.com.gh