April Amanda Nutakor, the 2020 University of Ghana Law School valedictorian with the highest GPA since 2012, announced a major career move on Instagram

The Ghanaian lawyer quit her position at a law firm in Canada and launched her own immigration law practice, Nutakor Law

Her announcement drew warm reactions from social media users who celebrated her courage to bet on herself

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April Amanda Nutakor, the 2020 University of Ghana Law School valedictorian who graduated with the highest GPA recorded at the institution since 2012, has launched her own immigration law firm in Canada after leaving her position at an established law practice.

2020 University of Ghana School of Law valedictorian April Amanda Nutakor opens her own law firm in Canada. Photo source: @aprilnutakor

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian lawyer made the announcement on Instagram, sharing that she had resigned from her civil litigation role roughly a month prior.

Rather than stepping back from law altogether, she channelled her years of courtroom experience into founding Nutakor Law, a Canada-based immigration law firm.

From civil litigation to running own practice

Describing years spent navigating court deadlines and demanding case files, Nutakor said the experience eventually pushed her towards building something of her own.

In her Instagram post, the 2020 University of Ghana Law School valedictorian was candid about the emotional rollercoaster of entrepreneurship, writing:

"Starting my own practice has been exciting, terrifying, humbling and everything in between. There are a million things to figure out, a few sleepless nights and plenty of firsts."

Ntakor added that the leap was not about having everything figured out but about having the courage to take the first step.

"I'm taking everything I've learned, embracing a new chapter and reminding myself that you don't have to have it all figured out to take the first step," she wrote.

April Nutakor's journey from Ghana to Canada

Nutakor first drew widespread attention in Ghana when she completed her legal education at the University of Ghana School of Law in 2020 with a GPA that set a record not seen in nearly a decade at the institution.

Her academic achievement made her a celebrated figure in Ghanaian educational circles.

Her transition from that milestone to practising civil litigation abroad and now to running her own immigration law firm marks a significant arc in a career that continues to generate admiration.

The Instagram post announcing the 2020 University of Ghana School of Law Valedictorian April Amanda Nutakor's law firm is below:

Reactions to April Amanda Nutakor's achievement

Her announcement drew an outpouring of support from followers online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@markoforiquaye said:

"I came across your profile featured by @cobby_awuah and I'm genuinely impressed by your work and achievements. Keep it up, great woman. 👏"

@tha.godwin wrote:

"This is amazing. Congratulations, April, and may your path be beautiful, fulfilling and rewarding."

@mz_adamikie_ commented:

"Congratulations 🎉 April 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Well done. Wish you the very best 👌🏼."

Ghana's Best Law graduate gains Harvard admission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Latifa Teiya Fuseini, Ghana School of Law’s Overall Best Graduating Student for 2025, who secured admission to Harvard Law School.

Her achievements included topping 824 candidates called to the Ghanaian Bar and earning the John Mensah Sarbah Memorial Prize.

But her journey also carried a wider purpose: she hopes to challenge the under-representation of Muslim Dagomba women in the legal profession and inspire others to follow.

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Source: YEN.com.gh