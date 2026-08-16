Latifa Teiya Fuseini, Overall Best Graduating Student at the Ghana School of Law's Class of 2025, has been admitted to Harvard Law School

Fuseini topped 824 candidates called to the Ghanaian Bar in 2025 and won the John Mensah Sarbah Memorial Prize, the school's highest honour

The KNUST First Class graduate says her ambition to practise law was partly driven by the underrepresentation of Muslim Dagomba women in the profession

Latifa Teiya Fuseini, who topped the entire Class of 2025 at the Ghana School of Law, has secured admission to Harvard Law School, marking another remarkable milestone in what has already been an extraordinary legal career.

Legal Academy announced the development on August 16, 2026, in a social media post celebrating her progression from Ghana's finest law graduate to one of the world's most prestigious institutions.

Alhaji A B A Fuseini, a former Member of Parliament for the Sagnarigu's daughter Latifa Teiya Fuseini gains admission to Harvard law school. Photo credit: @latifafuseini.

Source: Instagram

Latifia Fuseini's record at the Ghana School of Law

Of the 824 candidates called to the Ghanaian Bar in 2025, Fuseini finished first, earning her the John Mensah Sarbah Memorial Prize, the institution's most distinguished award given to its best all-round student. She also picked up the award for Best Student in Conveyancing and Drafting, highlighting her particular strength in property law and legal documentation.

Her academic record before the Ghana School of Law was equally impressive. In 2023, she graduated with First Class Honours in Law from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), finishing with a Cumulative Weighted Average of 71.58. She had completed her secondary education at Achimota School in 2019.

Latifa Fuseini: A career shaped by purpose

Fuseini is the daughter of Alhaji A B A Fuseini, a former Member of Parliament for the Sagnarigu Constituency. In previous interviews, she spoke candidly about what drew her to the law, pointing to the historically limited presence of Muslim Dagomba women in the legal profession as a driving force behind her ambitions.

She expressed a clear desire to challenge that underrepresentation and to inspire other young women, particularly those from Northern Ghana, to pursue careers in law and beyond. For Fuseini, her achievements carry a significance that extends well beyond personal success; they are intended to reshape what younger generations from her community believe is possible.

Legal Academy described her journey from top graduate in Ghana to Harvard Law School as an accomplishment worth celebrating, a sentiment that has resonated widely since the announcement.

The Facebook post is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh