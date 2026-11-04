A third-year student at the University of Mines and Technology in Tarkwa lost his life in a motorcycle accident near Tarkwa Senior High School

The deceased, known only as Emma, was pursuing a Logistics and Transport programme at UMaT at the time of the incident

Voice of UMaT announced Emma's passing on X on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, as the university community mourned the loss

A third-year student at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa, Western Region, has died following a motorcycle accident near Tarkwa Senior High School (TARSCO).

UMaT student dies in a motorcycle accident near TARSCO in Tarkwa. Image Credit: UGC, VoU

Source: UGC

The deceased, identified only as Emma, was enrolled in the Logistics and Transport programme at the university.

According to reports, the accident occurred near TARSCO in Tarkwa, though the precise circumstances surrounding the collision have not been disclosed.

UMaT community mourns student Emma

Voice of UMaT broke the news in a post shared on X on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, announcing the passing with an expression of grief and solidarity.

The statement read:

"Sad news📍 The UMaT community has been thrown into mourning following the tragic passing of a third-year student from the Logistics and Transport class in an accident. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues. Rest In Peace, Emma 😭🕊️💔"

The announcement prompted an outpouring of sorrow across the university community, as students, lecturers and well-wishers came to terms with the sudden loss of a young man still in the middle of his academic journey.

Details of the accident remain sparse

Beyond confirming that the incident took place near TARSCO and that Emma was a third-year student, no further details about the motorcycle accident have been made public.

The UMaT student's full name has also not been released by the university media outlet.

The death of a student midway through their studies is a profound loss, not only for immediate family but for classmates and faculty who shared in Emma's day-to-day university life.

The X post by VOU announcing the tragic news is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh