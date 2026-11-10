Prempeh College celebrated former student Andrew Kwabena Panor Asare after the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana recognised his performance

Asare claimed the Overall Best Level 1 Candidate Award at the ICAG examinations, marking a major milestone in his accounting career

The achievement follows his earlier contribution to Prempeh College's victory at the 2023 National Investment Quiz

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Andrew Kwabena Panor Asare, a former student of Prempeh College in Kumasi, has earned top honours from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), clinching the Overall Best Level 1 Candidate Award at the institute's professional examinations.

Prempeh College makes headlines as 2023 NIQ champion Andrew Kwabena Panor Asare wins a major ICAG award. Image credit: @amanfuo

Source: Facebook

Prempeh College publicly celebrated the achievement on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, through a post on X, congratulating Asare on what the school described as a noteworthy feat.

"Congrats to Snr Andrew Kwabena Panor Asare on this feat," the institution wrote.

Asare's journey from quiz champion to accounting

The recognition builds on a track record that began during his time at the Kumasi-based senior high school.

Asare was part of the Prempeh College team that competed in the 2023 National Investment Quiz, a prestigious academic competition in Ghana, where the school went on to win the title.

His role in that victory was highlighted by the institution as it reflected on the achievements that have defined his academic path.

ICAG recognition adds to Prempeh College's legacy

The ICAG award places Asare among the top performers in Ghana's chartered accountancy examinations at the entry level, a distinction that signals strong promise for his professional career in finance and accounting.

For Prempeh College, Asare's latest milestone adds to a growing list of accomplishments tied to its alumni.

The school has consistently pointed to such achievements as evidence of its commitment to academic and professional excellence, and Asare's recognition by ICAG offered another opportunity to reinforce that message.

His success underscores the broader journey of a student who first distinguished himself in competitive academic circles and has now translated that drive into measurable professional progress.

The X post by Prempeh College is below.

Prempeh College makes history, producing 15 doctors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on 15 Prempeh College alumni who qualified as medical doctors after completing their studies at KNUST in the 2025/2026 academic year.

Their achievement adds to the school’s record of academic excellence, including five NSMQ titles, and is expected to inspire current students pursuing medicine and other demanding careers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh