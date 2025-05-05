Phyllis Marfoa Ayeh has been elected the first female president of the GIMPA Law Students Association

The University of Ghana graduate and Achimota School alumnus made history after a highly competitive election

The overly excited Ghanaian lady took to TikTok to celebrate the win, dedicating it to women who dare to lead

A young Ghanaian woman, Phyllis Marfoa Ayeh, has made history at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

She has been elected as the first female president of the Law Students Association at the GIMPA Law School.

Phyllis’ remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone in the institution's history.

Taking to social media to celebrate the win, she shared on TikTok that her victory is one for every woman who dares to lead.

She also expressed profound gratitude to God for guiding her through the keenly contested election.

“A win for every woman who dares to lead. First female president of GIMPA Law School. Thank you, GIMPA. God did!!” she wrote.

Phyllis Marfoa Ayeh is an alumna of Achimota School, one of Ghana’s most prestigious second-cycle institutions.

She graduated in 2018 after excelling in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Later that year, she enrolled at the University of Ghana for her undergraduate studies.

After four years of rigorous academic work, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Philosophy. She subsequently applied to GIMPA to study law.

Upon completing her LLB programme at GIMPA, Phyllis is expected to proceed to the Ghana School of Law to pursue her professional legal training.

Owing to her inspiring achievement at GIMPA, the Achimota School took to its Facebook page to celebrate Phyllis.

"Congratulations to Phyllis Marfoa Ayeh, OAA Class of 2018, on her election as the first female President of GIMPA Law School. Ayekoo Akora," the Facebook post read.

Ghanaians online congratulate Phyllis Marfoa Ayeh

After Phyllis Marfoa Ayeh made the post on TikTok to celebrate her achievement, many Ghanaians thronged the comment section to congratulate her.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

Abena media said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap into your blessings."

@Emerald_Shark also said:

"Congratulations my love. God did!!! super proud of you."

@Firdaus_Naana_Issaka |MUA commented:

"Congratulations, baby girl ! I am so proud of you. Her EXCELLENCY ."

@Qweku Asamoah also commented:

"Congratulations dear. Very proud of your achievements."

@Rheapha_rash wrote"

"Indeed you learnt well…I am proud of you."

