Every year, the Ghana School of Law organises entrance exams for students to be called to the Bar to be trained

This year, the school did the same, and three students from the Law School of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) topped

The UPSA Law School, together with its Dean and netizens, celebrated the three students for their accomplishment

The Law School of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has shared the achievements of three of its students and congratulated them.

The UPSA Law School stated that the three students topped the recently released Ghana School of Law entrance exams.

Dean of UPSA Law School, Prof Abotsi, celebrates three students who topped the Ghana School of Law entrance exams. Photo credit: UPSA Law School

In a social media post, the UPSA Law School celebrated the three with their images and a post. Two ladies and a gentleman made it to the top of the list.

“The UPSA Law School is proud to announce that three of its students emerged as the top three candidates on the recently released Ghana School of Law entrance shortlist. Your achievement is a testament to the high standards of the UPSA Law School. Congratulations, students!” the post read.

To celebrate them further, the Dean and law professor at the UPSA Law School, Prof E. Kofi Abotsi, congratulated them on social media.

Netizens congratulate three UPSA law students

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post shared on social media. Read them below:

@TahirBerge said:

“Congratulations to them”

@kobbysampras33 wrote:

“Prof I beg I'm coming to apply for LLB with my Accounting and Psychology degree oh. I hope u will admit me sir.”

@niibarnorj said:

“I like the visibility of your institution. Great work.”

@gyan_katakyie wrote:

“You ankasa you be top don. Kudos”

Wisdom Kojo Norkplim said:

“Small small, UPSA LAW is becoming a force to reckon with even by the traditional facilities like UGSoL”

Jay QwaySon Jnr wrote:

“Congratulations to you all🙏🏾”

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh