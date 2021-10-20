Francis revealed his uncle hired him to kill a man over a disputed piece of land involving three other people

He disclosed his uncle borrowed a pistol for the mission to assassinate the man

Francis, however, claimed he decided against the plan and subsequently told his target about his uncle's plan to eliminate him

A Ghanaian man identified as Francis has revealed how his uncle contracted him to kill a man over a disputed piece of land involving three other people.

Francis recounted that his uncle invited him to his residence at Assin Fosu in the Central Region and revealed that the three people included two men and a woman.

In an interview with Crime Check TV GH, Francis told Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng that his uncle, who is a development chief at Assin Fosu, told him the man he wanted to assassinate had already killed the woman.

I was Hired by my Uncle to Kill a Man Over Land He Sold to Him - Ghanaian Man Reveals

Feigning interest

Francis said he feigned interest because his uncle had already told him the secret and feared he could also become a target for his uncle.

''I agreed to kill the man because he had already told me his secret, and I figured I could become a target too,'' he told Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng.

He recalled that his uncle borrowed a pistol for him and insisted that he does not abort the mission.

Following their conversation, Francis said he visited his target's residence and took his number from a neighbour but subsequently moved from his house because his uncle kept calling to persist that he undertakes the task.

Contacting his target

Francis shared that he later contacted his target and cautioned him about his uncle's plan to kill him. Through their conversation, Francis claimed the man revealed the said land is not in dispute, but he had bought it from his uncle.

Francis stated that he subsequently hatched a plan with a friend to deceive his uncle that he had completed the task.

Reporting to police

He said the man went ahead to report the matter to the police, but because his uncle is a friend of the Assin Fosu Police, he was handcuffed and kept behind bars for two months despite presenting a voice recording of his uncle's murderous instructions to the police.

He says he was tagged as a blackmailer and has since been in and out of court for two years.

