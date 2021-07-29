Kofi met his wife in 1986 and they gave birth to their first child in 1988

He then fled from Côte d'Ivoire to Belgium to escape arrest by the Ivorian government

Kofi returned to Ghana in 2010 but met another man in their house

A visually impaired man, Seth Kofi Anto, says he suspects foul play in how he and his nephew were only affected after taking drinks at a get-together.

Kofi Anto, aged 59, told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, that he suspects his wife of 35 years.

According to the business owner, he travelled, and after ten years of living and working abroad, he returned to meet another man in their house.

I suspect my wife killed my nephew, made me blind over our business - Visually impaired Ghanaian man. Image: crabbimedia

While I was away, my wife and I decided to turn our house into a school. So, I sent her money for the renovations. But I returned to Ghana to meet a man living in my home with my wife, but she said they only work together,'' he told SVTV Africa.

He continued:

''Eventually, I asked him to leave my house because I realised they were a couple. That is when it all began,'' he recalled.

According to Kofi Anto, he travelled to Cote D’Ivoire for a get-together with his workers at his shoe company. It happened to be the last few days he ever had his sight.

''My wife's brother was managing the company with my cousin. We drank from the same bottle but different glasses so, I suspect the poison was in our glasses. Unfortunately, my nephew died, and I lost my sight. I visited the lab to test,'' he told SVTV Africa.

After delayed test results, Anto could not test again because the substance would wash out after a few days, he said.

Returning to Ghana

''We decided to go for my nephew’s remains for autopsy, but it could not be found. My wife’s brother also left with company machines, and my wife has refused to talk. The case is still in court.

More challenges

Life continues to throw challenges at visually impaired Kofi Anto as he is being ejected from his rented apartment by the end of the year.

