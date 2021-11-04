The German-based lady disclosed that she has been in two failed marriages

She revealed that both men cheated on her with female friends

The lady opened up about her private life in an interview with Zionfelix

A German-based Ghanaian lady has opened up about her two failed marriages as she recounted how the men cheated on her with her female friends.

She started by narrating how her second failed marriage happened, revealing that she traveled to Ghana for her father's funeral and spent three weeks.

She recounted that she left her child in the care of her second husband in Germany, with support from her trusted female friend.

How her husband and friend cheated on her

She said she had no reason to think the duo would have an affair because her female friend had earned her trust through her past deeds.

''When I traveled for my father's funeral, my friend was coming around to help with caring for my child.

''At the end of the day, my friend and husband started dating. A friend of my husband called while I was in Ghana to tell me,'' she told Zionfelix.

She further recounted that her ex-husband explained that it was her female friend who initiated the affair, however, she later found out it was not her friend's fault.

First failed relationship

The lady, who has two children with two different, revealed that she ended her first relationship after discovering that he also cheated with a friend.

Deciding to be a lesbian

Asked if she will marry again, she said: ''I have decided to marry a man ... I don't want a man again.''

She explained in the video below:

