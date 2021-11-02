A lady has anonymously narrated a wild decision she made at one point in her life

She shared that her envy for how well her friend was doing after school pushed her to entice men for money

The former project manager revealed that she had to quit her corporate job to work with her friend full-time

A Ghanaian lady has recently opened up about a decision she regret making some time in her life.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @mx24gh had the lady anonymously sharing that she used to be employed as a Project Manger for a company that did not pay well so she was always low on money.

"I worked a miserable 8-5 job. I even ran out of toothpaste so I cut the tube open to smear the remaining paste on my toothbrush. That was the level of broke I had reached", she shared.

One time, she met her old school mate who was identified as Marylin at a fashion show that her company was partnering.

"She looked really stunning. We had not seen each other since Uni days."

They spoke at length and she realized Marylin was doing very well for herself.

The project manager used that opportunity to open up about how bad her job paid and her friend decided to help out.

"We exchanged contacts and Marylin soon introduced me to a certain crop of men."

The young lady revealed that she had a lot of fun and made lots of money from the men she was introduced to but regret some of the things she had to do.

