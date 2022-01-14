Ewonam is a mother of fraternal twins at Penyi-Akpatoeme in Ketu North Municipality in the Volta Region of Ghana

Her husband passed four months into her pregnancy, but she successfully delivered the babies despite the trauma

Ewonam, however, suffered from a mental sickness owing to the trauma of losing her significant other

Four months into her pregnancy, Ewonam's joy was short-lived after the sudden demise of her husband at Penyi-Akpatoeme in Ketu North Municipality in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Despite the trauma, she successfully delivered her twins, but the shock of losing her husband and father to her babies left her mentally unstable.

The new mother of twins suffered mental sickness, bringing her joy and life to a complete halt.

Ewonam: Ghanaian Mom of Twins who Became Sick After Her Husband's Death Gets Help Photo credit: Kobby Kyei News Live

Source: UGC

Medical Care

Ewonam was removed from the newborn babies due to her declining health to receive medical care from some mental health officials.

Her heart-wrenching plight caught the attention of blogger Kobby Kyei, born Augustus Koranteng Kyei, and Mariam Alhassan.

In a YouTube video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Kobby Kyei through GothereWithKobbyKyei, and Mariam Alhassan, visited the twins at Penyi-Akpatoeme in Ketu North Municipality in the Volta Region.

Donation

The team donated assorted items, including washing soaps, diapers, wipes, and other health resources to the twins.

Click to watch the video below:

