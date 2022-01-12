Tracey Boakye storm Paris with her 2 kids and pretty nanny; chill in photo

Tracey Boakye and her family have been spotted having fun on their vacation abroad

The actress, her kids and their nanny posed for photos in front of popular Disney Land

Tracey Boakye is currently globetrotting with her family and they have been to three countries already

Ghanaian actress, producer and super mum, Tracey Boakye, has been spotted having fun with her kids, Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira and their nanny.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye had taken her kids and their nanny to the Paris version of Disney Land, France.

The whole family huddled up for a photo as they had fun at the dream destination of many kids around the world.

Tracey Boakye with her 2 kids

Source: Instagram

They were all seen in winter clothes as they posed for the camera that has gained massive traction on social media.

After posting the photo on her official Instagram page, Tracey Boakye captioned it:

"Wherever you meet God, please thank him for me. Disney land with my babies"

Fans react to the photo

Fans of the pretty actress took to the comment section to react to the photo she posted along with the accompanying caption.

esther_boakyewaah had this to say:

"God has been good....onyame ayebi"

traceyboakye_lovely_daughter had this to say:

"Beautiful family ,Is Akua pose for me"

obaa4578 wrote:

"This is beautiful"

gracearhinful44 noted:

"God thank you oooo"

kate_ansomaa also commented:

"Beautiful family"

nelsonbaafi wrote:

"Thanks and praise to the most high God tap into your blessings"

