Dr. Likee and his team will not stop cracking the ribs of Ghanaians as a new video from France has emerged.

The comic actor and his team have arrived in the European country and they have released their first casual video

In the video, they were seen talking in a van and one person mentioned Kumasi Kejetia

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kumawood actor, Dr. Likee, has taken his comedy skits to another level by arriving in France.

Dr. Likee and his team have been putting smiles on the face of Ghanaians with their rib-cracking videos.

Now, they have decided to move outside the shores of Ghana for a tour in Europe and their first stop is France.

Dr. Likee, Kyekyeku and others arrive in France; crack ribs as Kumasi Kejetia pops up in video (Photo credit: Ras Nene/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Dr. Likee, Kyekyeku, and other members of his team were in a van.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

From the video, Dr. Likee and his team were captured flexing themselves as one person was heard mentioning Kumasi Kejetia.

Fans reactions:

kobby9907:

"My chairman."

daniel02ampiaw:

"Oh where's Tundra."

kwesi_rabbles

"Travel and see."

she_love_kwaku_manu

"Welcome oooo .

Fans scream over latest photo of Fella Makafui feeling herself

Actress and super mom, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, has given her fans something to drool over after she dropped a stunning photo of herself on her Instagram page.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Instagram account of the actress, Fella was shining very bright in her outfit.

She was looking quite exquisite in her glamourous makeup as she posed for the cameras to have her photo taken.

Tracey Boakye storm Paris with her 2 kids and pretty nanny; chill in photo

Ghanaian actress, producer, and super mum, Tracey Boakye, has been spotted having fun with her kids, Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira, and their nanny.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye had taken her kids and their nanny to the Paris version of Disney Land, France.

The whole family huddled up for a photo as they had fun at the dream destination of many kids around the world.

They were all seen in winter clothes as they posed for the camera that has gained massive traction on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh