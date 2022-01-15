A German-based Ghanaian man, Chief Adom, has disclosed that he has 13 children with five different women

He noted that all his children are outside Ghana, and his first child, 25, lives in the US

Chief Adom opened up about his private and marriage life in an interview with blogger Zionfelix

A German-based Ghanaian man, Chief Adom, has opened up about his private and marriage life as he revealed that he has 13 children with five different women.

Chief Adom, who works as a court interpreter in the European country, revealed that he's married to two women.

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, he disclosed that all his children are outside Ghana, and his first child, 25, lives in the US.

When asked how he ended up giving birth to 13 children with multiple women, Chief Adom attributed it to the realities of life and young age.

He explained that he made several mistakes as a young man and would act differently given another chance.

''Like I said, the mistakes I made before, given the chance today, I'll not repeat them; because I was naive and wouldn't listen to advise. I was also young and wanted to live my life,'' he said.

Chief Adom blamed the cause of broken marriages between Ghanaians in Germany on the lack of shared responsibilities between married couples.

