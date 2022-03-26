A couple who could not wait to get to their marital home for bedroom romance began the act at their wedding reception

In a video online, the groom can be seen whining his waist on his bride on a mattress amid cheers from the wedding guests

The footage has erupted comments from social media users as some expressed concern about the children present

A newly married couple took their bedroom romance to their wedding reception after exchanging vows at a ceremony attended by family and friends.

In a short video doing the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the pair can be seen lying on a mattress and surrounded by guests, including children, at their reception.

The groom delightfully gyrated his waist against his newly wedded wife before switching positions with her. The couple wore their wedding ensembles for the act.

Video of Groom and Bride in Bedroom Romance at their Wedding Reception Erupts a Stir.

Source: Instagram

It is not clear whether the two were following tradition or it was something they created to entertain guests at their wedding reception.

YEN.com.gh cannot confirm the nationality, but their footage has gained reactions on the social media account of local Ghanaian outlet Atinka news.

Some commentaries expressed concern about the children present at the wedding reception.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ferdferd.ug said:

''They look so mature. Some people don need respect.''

Aboagyedaniel1990

''Oh, chairman.''

SammydDan commented:

''Wow, there are kids there. Any way, congrats.''

''Eeeis, they can't wait to go home. Why. Take our time, man.''

