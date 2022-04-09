The family of the late Happy FM presenter Dr Cann is having a one-week observance ceremony for their late son

Dr Cann, real name Francis Ebo Cann, passed on Friday, March 25, 2022, after losing a battle with a short illness

A video of the deceased's mom crying uncontrollably at the ongoing one-week celebration has surfaced

The family of the late Happy FM presenter Dr Cann is observing one week after his passing on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Born Francis Ebo Cann, the popular radio presenter, died after a short illness.

Photos of the late Dr Cann and his mom. Photos: Zionfelix/YEN.com.gh

Source: Instagram

One-week observance

The moment Dr Cann's mom broke down in tears at the ongoing one-week celebration was captured on tape.

The grieving woman wore a black and white attire while other mourners were clad in all-black.

Before his sudden death

Until his abrupt demise, Dr Cann hosted Showbiz Extra and Ayeeko Ayeeko weekend entertainment shows on Happy FM.

He had worked with Radio Winaby in Cape Coast, GBC Radio in Accra, and Sunrise FM in Koforidua before joining Happy FM, according to Joy News.

The Global Media Alliance, owners of Happ FM, announced the death of Dr Cann. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

