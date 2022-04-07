Ghanaian Yaw has reportedly tied the knot with his white girlfriend, who is said to be much older than him

Reports indicate that the young man is in his late teens while his significant other is more than 50 years old

In a video widely circulated on social media, the pair can be seen locking lips at the ceremony, which has raked in reactions

A young Ghanaian man identified only as Yaw has reportedly tied the knot with a white woman who is said to be much older than him.

While YEN.com.gh cannot immediately confirm the ages of the couple, it has been reported that Yaw is in his late teens, while his significant other is more than 50 years old.

Photos of a young Ghanaian man his newly wedded wife. Source: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

Couple seal their love with a kiss

In a video widely circulated on social media, the pair can be seen locking lips at their said wedding.

The two sat behind a table in what seemed like a private ceremony with a balloon-themed ambiance. Yaw sported a coordinating suit and tie while his caucasian lover donned a sleeveless dress.

Their footage, which was shared by the Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1, has raked in over 20,000 views and reactions.

At the time of writing this report, the video had not garnered fewer comments related to the post.

Watch the video below:

Read the comments below:

@Akosuahmay asked:

''Is this real love?''

@cahrone replied @Akosuahmay:

''How do you measure real love?''

