Luxury modern traditional and white weddings are greatly expensive to organise, but some Ghanaian couples set the standard with their opulent ceremonies in the recent decade.

The brides spared no expense on the most important day of their lives as they went all out to make their momentous day memorable.

With their exclusive wedding gowns, makeup, designer jewelry, bouquet, deluxe cars, and prominent guests at their ceremonies, their customary and white weddings dominated headlines for days.

Tracy Osei's marriage to the General Manager of the Despite Media Group, Kennedy Osei, towered almost every wedding in Ghana in 2020.

Her wedding is probably one of the most expensive in Ghana in the recent decade. Tracy and her groom captivated people with their opulent traditional marriage to the white wedding.

After Tracy and Kennedy's lavish occasion, the subsequent years witnessed similar quintessential and luxury weddings.

Like Tracy, the brides were thrust into the limelight after their luxury wedding made waves in mainstream media and social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled three brides who became public faces after their plush marriage.

1. Tracy Osei:

Tracy and Kennedy had their wedding on February 15, 2020. It was the talk of the town because of the opulence displayed at the wedding.

Tracy donned regal Kente for her traditional wedding and a sparkly gown for her white wedding.

2. Anita Sefa Boakye:

Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel in Kumasi, got married to Barima Osei Mensah, the owner of Adinkra Pastries (meat pie), the year after Tracy and Kennedy's wedding.

Anita and Mensah married in November 2021.

3. Rachael Osei:

Rachael Osei and business owner Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah climaxed their customary marriage with a white wedding Sunday, March 27.

The couple's opulent traditional wedding on Wednesday, March 23, brought Kumasi to a standstill, as it generated massive attention in the Ashanti Region.

Rachael and Jones exchanged vows on Sunday in a lavish beachfront white wedding.

