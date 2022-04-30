Nana Cheddar Spotted with Zanetor for First Time In 2022 in Video; Fans Gush

Businessman Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar) has been spotted with Ghanaian politician Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings for the first time in 2022

The duo was seen at the residence of South Africa's High Commissioner as South Africa commemorated Freedom Day

The pair exchanged warm pleasantries in a cute video that has warmed the hearts of the internet community

Businessman Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, was spotted with Ghanaian politician Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings on Friday.

The real estate titan and the Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korle Constituency exchanged pleasantries when they met at the residence of South Africa's High Commissioner as South Africa commemorated Freedom Day.

South Africa observes Freedom Day yearly to commemorate April 27, 1994, a day South Africans from all walks of life voted in the first democratic elections.

The historical elections followed many years of disenfranchisement of Black people in South Africa.

Personalities at the occasion

Several personalities, including the former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the musician D-Black, born Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, were present.

The moment Nana Cheddar and Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings exchanged pleasantries in the clip has warmed hearts.

Watch the video below:

