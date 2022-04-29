Ghanaian conservationist, Emmanuel Amoah, has won a nearly $50,000 ( GH¢375,000+) prize from a UK charity, the Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN)

The prize is in recognition of his efforts toward protecting the critically threatened West African slender-snouted crocodile

Amoah and his team save and raise awareness about protecting the endangered reptile species in local communities in Ghana

Ghanaian conservationist, Emmanuel Amoah, has been named winner of the Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN) for his efforts toward protecting endangered species in the wild.

The nearly $50,000 annual prize is offered to outstanding nature conservationists across the world, the BBC reports.

Emmanuel Amoah, the director of the Threatened Species Conservation Alliance of Ghana, is working to protect the critically endangered West African slender-snouted crocodile (Mecistops cataphractus) in the wild, according to Let's Work For WildLife.

How the slender-snouted crocodile looks

This remarkable species has a long, narrow snout perfect for capturing fish and is believed to have undergone rapid population decline throughout its range.

Similarly, it is threatened in Ghana by habitat destruction, prey reduction, and human-crocodile conflict.

Saving the reptiles

Amoah leads a team to save, restore critical habitats, and raise awareness about protecting the endangered reptile species in local communities around the Tanoé River in the Bono East Region and Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

His efforts have been recognised by WFN, the British conservation charity, which has named him the winner of their annual award of nearly $50,000.

