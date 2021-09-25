Businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, has posted a new video of his expensive Lamborghini

The CEO of Kwarleyz Group indicated that he didn't park the luxury vehicle inside his 5-star luxury hotel in Osu to show off

He said he ''put it there so the average Ghanaian can stand by it and take a picture''

Ghanaian millionaire and businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, keep inspiring the youth through his extraordinary leadership and distinguished service to society.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, Caesar uploaded a video of his expensive Lamborghini parked inside his 5-star luxury serviced apartment hotel at Osu in Accra, Ghana.

The founder of the Kwarleyz Group, an umbrella company that encompasses Wonda World Estates and other companies, indicated that he put the deluxe whip there for the average Ghanaian.

''I didn’t put the Lamborghini in a glass to show off.

''I put it there so the average Ghanaian can stand by it and take a picture,'' he said in the Instagram post.

Freedom Jacob Caesar appears in the video with the CEO of EIB Network Group and Empire Entertainment, Bola Ray, born Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi.

While in a conversation with Bola Ray, Caesar reiterated that he acquired the luxury vehicle from Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a previous story, Freedom Jacob Caesar set up ''One Leg'', a physically challenged man with a tricycle business to be self-dependent.

In an Instagram post, the Ghanaian philanthropist and visionary mentioned that he invested in the tricycle for One Leg to send a message out there that ''disability is not inability''.

According to the chief executive officer of Wonda World Estate and Petronia City Development Company, One Leg approached him a year ago and told him he wanted to buy a car to start a business.

