An excited young lady has recently shared how she knew her boyfriend was the person she was meant to marry

@ollyoxx revealed that her man had her interest at heart so much so that he set up businesses for her and started investments for her

The young woman revealed that after three years and six months, she has finally been proposed to

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A gorgeous young lady has recently sparked massive conversations online after taking to social media to announce her engagement.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timelime of @ollyoxx had her sharing that she knew her boyfriend would be her future husband when he opened businesses for her and set up investments for her.

Beautiful @ollyoxx posing for the camera and with her engagement ring Photo credit: @ollyoxx/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"Setting up lifelong investments & businesses for me over the last couple of months were clear indicators."

@ollyoxx recounted that she finally got proposed to by her man after three years and six months and it is one of the most peaceful relationships she has had.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"After over 3 years of the coolest friendship, & exactly 6months into the most peaceful, exciting, intentional & beautiful romantic relationship, my partner and bestfriend flew in for my birthday & asked me to marry him in the presence of our friends & family. I was very shy"

The young lady also revealed that she met her husband to be on Twitter.

Handsome Man who Met Girlfriend Online Proposes to Her with “Marry Me” Balloons; Shares Photos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Maurice and his would-be bride Christian Michele first engaged after entering her DM on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020, to establish contact with her.

The duo arranged to meet in Ohio, in the US, where Michele resides, to have their first date. Maurice jetted off to meet her about a month later after chatting with her.

Recounting their love journey, Maurice narrated that their love was not instant, as it took them a date to know how they felt about each other.

''It all started when I worked up the courage to slide in her DM’s on Christmas Day. She was in Ohio, so I flew out to meet her about a month later ... It was then that we knew we could make this a forever thing,'' says Maurice.

Source: YEN.com.gh