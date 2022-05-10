A young African lady shook twitter as a video of her speaking in an American accent surprised many

In the video, she was in a room with some guys suspected to be internet fraudsters as she pretended to be an American woman

The video had mixed reactions as many people felt such videos should not be shared online, while others admired her ability

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, a young lady is seen talking on the phone in a foreign accent on behalf of some guys suspected to be internet fraudsters.

The young lady was reportedly speaking to a foreigner, which is why she was talking with a foreign accent.

Photo: Young lady speaking in foreign accent Source: Jaiyejejeomo, Edward Berthelot / Contributor

Source: UGC

In the conversation, she can be heard talking about money, and it seemed like she was trying to convince whoever she was speaking with to send money. A young man held the phone for her as she spoke. There were other guys in the room, too, who looked on as the lady displayed her skills.

The online community were amazed at how well she was able to pull off the foreign accent. Some acknowledged her talent and advised she put it to better use.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Tweeps React To Video Of Lady Using American Accent

steveabbey_ felt the young lady's talent could be put to better use as he said:

She has a gift but a gift in the wrong hands is a weapon.

Tee_Classiquem1 felt it was unwise to post the video online

Funny thing is they can actually get her arrested for this, the guy was smart enough not to show his own face but your mumu self allowed him to video you and post on the Internet

am_islamiyyah shared the same sentiments as he said:

This should not even be condoned at all! This group of people are now going wild. If I knew her or him, imma just get them reported

Ghanaian Man Narrates How His Accent Prevented Him from teaching In The US

In other news, in a story previously narrated by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian man narrated how his accent lost him teaching gigs. A Ghanaian man named Benjamin Kwakye has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyami on SVTV Africa, where he opened up about how his teaching career came to an end due to his Ghanaian accent.

Source: YEN.com.gh