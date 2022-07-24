A man in Ghana has gotten many ladies online wishing they were his wife because of his gesture

The man's wife had just given birth to a new baby and he decided to show up with a brand new car for her

The video has since been going viral as it was shared online by onlookers who recorded it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A romantic Ghanaian man has surprised his wife in a manner that has gotten many ladies on social media wishing to be in the shoes of the 'lucky wife'.

In a video that was recorded by onlookers and shared on multiple platforms on social media, the man showed up at the hospital to welcome his wife who had just given birth with a brand new car.

The woman could not keep her emotions to herself as she kept smiling and hugging the man amidst the applause and saxophone music playing in the background.

Photos from video of Ghanaian man surprising wife with car Photo credit: @elikem_the_gossip

Source: Instagram

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some rather captivating comments shared by social media users after they watched the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

afiaheavenly indicated:

She deserves it... pregnancy issa whole course and job on its own. Hw3

darlingemey mentioned:

This is how woman are to be treated after safe delivery. It's a matter of life and death inside that labour ward. God bless the man and his family ❤

akua_duodua stated:

Ei God, am I a bag of rice?. Or your step daughter? Because I'm seeing what you are doing for your favourite daughters oo. Let's say your biological daughters

Watch the video below

Man gives lady brand new car weeks after she rejected his proposal in video

In an equally heartwarming story, a kindhearted man with the TikTok handle @Turkcooper has given out a brand new car to his dream lady despite the fact that she had rejected his proposal to marry her.

Telling the story in a video shared on his personal profile, the gentleman who referred to himself as a sucker had the lady blindfolded as he led her to the car as a big surprise.

Although she turned down his proposal, the lady gleefully received the car with joy and immediately hoped in for a test ride in the video.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh