A gentleman has revealed how he dashed a brand new car to a lady who rejected his proposal in a video

The man captured the moment he blindfolded the lady and led her to the big surprise on camera

Although she did not want to be with him, the lady joyously accepted the huge gift from the man

A kindhearted man with the TikTok handle @Turkcooper has given out a brand new car to his dream lady despite the fact that she had rejected his proposal to marry her.

Telling the story in a video shared on his personal profile, the gentleman who referred to himself as a sucker had the lady blindfolded as he led her to the car as a big surprise.

Although she turned down his proposal, the lady gleefully received the car with joy and immediately hoped in for a test ride in the video.

Watch the video below:

It’s quite rare for people to still go-ahead to do such for their loved one, especially after a proposal has been made and didn’t go through.

A few reactions from social media users

big.ralph_ funnily commented that:

ah wey fooling this

ella_dolly used a single word to express her reaction to the video

Lol

Man gives lady brand new car weeks after she rejected his proposal in video Credit: @factsandtruths_official

Source: UGC

Also pertaining to relationship and giving, a nonprofit organization has reportedly given out 100,000 units of a currency to a man who was struggling to fend for his children, so he could start a business.

However, in a narration by @purpleandflawed on Twitter, the man decided to spend the money organizing a marriage ceremony for a second wife instead.

Although the narrator did her best not to give too much information concerning the man's identity and his location, the story is gaining massive attention on the social media platform.

