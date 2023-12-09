US-based Ghanaian Korkor Addo and her husband met in the UK and tied the knot nearly two decades ago

In their almost 20 years of marriage, the couple struggled with childlessness for 15 years before welcoming a baby

Addo candidly spoke to DJ Nyaami in an interview on SVTV Africa, where she talked about her marriage and life in the US

A US-based Ghanaian woman, Korkor Addo, has candidly opened up about her difficulty with childlessness in her nearly 20-year marriage.

The hairstylist disclosed to SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami that she tried to persuade her husband to have children with another woman.

Addo noted that while her in-laws never questioned them about their lack of children, she was concerned about her predicament.

''I cried a lot at first, but my husband encouraged me. I even advised her to look for another woman, but he refused. My husband didn't bother me, but I was sorry,'' she said.

Now a mother, Addo mentioned that she thought having kids around would make him happy.

''His encouragement made me feel better, and his family and mine never asked me about kids,'' she added.

Addo stated that she met her gospel musician spouse in the UK, and they have been married for almost two decades.

