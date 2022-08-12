A Ghanaian entrepreneur has motivated people with before and after photos of his humble past and impressive transformation

Patrick Mensah Nartey shared the emotional images to urge folks not to give up because their tribulations and hard times will end

Netizens who saw his post either thanked him or shared their stories about rising from poverty to a better place in life

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A youth Ghanaian entrepreneur, Patrick Mensah Nartey, has inspired people with before and after photos of his humble past and impressive transformation.

In a Facebook post, Nartey uploaded a photo collage looking a bit rough in one and smartly attired in a suit in another.

Captioning the images, the inspiring businessman urged people not to quit because the turbulence and hard times will eventually end.

Photos of Patrick Mensah Nartey. Credit: Patrick Mensah Nartey

Source: Facebook

Uplifting message

''Your Best Stories Will Come From Your Struggles. The Seeds Of Your Success Are In Your Failures.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''Your Praises will be birthed from your pain. Don’t quit. You’re already in pain. You’re already hurt. Get a reward from it. Keep Standing. I Have Never seen a storm last forever. Never give up.,'' he said.

Netizens who saw his post either thanked him or shared their elevation from poverty to a better place in life.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Netizens react to photos

Ken Amoah said:

''God has been good. The hustle be real.''

Ebo Smart commented:

''Thanks for sharing senior Patrick Mensah Nartey.''

Kudiabor Gracious said:

''The Lord has been good.''

Kofi Bernard commented:

''Eii, chairman, Sika y3 ade3 yie ooo.''

Patrick Mensah Nartey replied

''Kofi Bernard Grace and mercies.''

Hafiz Bamba Rockefeller commented:

''What God cannot do does not exist.''

Don Trigger said:

''Quitters never win, and winners never quit.''

Ghanaian Actor Shares Throwback Photos with Inspiring Grass to Grace Story

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that up-and-coming actor, Dennis Fixon Laryea, has shared how he elevated from a deprived past to a better place in life.

The emerging Ghanaian actor recalled his humble past via Twitter, where he shared that he used to receive a paltry GH¢60.00 as a pupil teacher.

''In 2011, I was paid around GH¢60 as a pupil teacher. The money comes in GH¢1.00 notes hence looks plenty and was done via tabletop. The school was located at Agbogbloshie Market.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh